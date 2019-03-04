International Womens Day: Wowsome Women

Engineered for success: Flt Lt Hina Jaiswal

Advertising

Because: She is the first woman Flight Engineer inducted by IAF in February this year. A BTech student from Panjab University, she has also bagged many awards in dance, drama and acting.

The biggest challenge faced in career: It was the gruelling physical training and mental toughness that was required of me during my initial one year in IAF. The training stretched my limits, physically and mentally.

The best thing about being me: My presence of mind. I never lose my cool. In my present assignment, I have been entrusted with the task of safely carrying so many people flying with me.

Advertising

Looking ahead: I don’t really plan ahead. I’m trying to serve IAF, which is my passion, by putting in my best efforts. If I’m able to do my duty well, I get a tremendous sense of satisfaction.

The right cut: Prakriti Chawla

Because: A graduate from NIFT, Delhi, she had the courage to set up her own studio and line of ladies pret and couture range.

The best thing about being a woman: That I get to be me! I don’t have to change myself to fit into any stereotype of being the perfect woman or perfect daughter-in-law or perfect wife. I can take care of my kids, my family, my work and everything else.

The worst thing: The feeling of guilt that engulfs me when I have to leave my kids when they are not well.

The biggest challenge I faced in my career: Handling an all-male staff and earning their respect.

The best thing about me: I’m friendly and I love my work. The passion for my work is what drives me. Thanks to it, I take all the stress in my stride.

Looking ahead: Like they say , the world is your oyster, this is just the beginning.

The All Rounder: Madhur Singh

Because: Because she wears many hats with ease. Currently the Managing Editor of IndiaSpend, India’s foremost data journalism website, she has formerly covered India for Time magazine, and has written reports for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos for several years. She is an army wife, mother to a six-year-old, and an avid fitness buff.

The best thing about a woman? That you are usually the one keeping a cool head when everyone around you is losing theirs.

The worst thing: Dealing with pervasive misogyny, explicit or implicit.

The biggest challenge I faced in my career: To get taken seriously. Especially because I started working right out of college. It’s taken a while, but has served to sharpen my focus and resolve.

The best thing about being me: I am at peace with who I am, and can make friends easily, wherever I go.

Looking ahead: I hope to see the day when every day is Women’s Day.

Designing perfection: Pallavi Mathur

Because: She is the third generation of architects in her family. A former employee of one of India’s top design architects, she pursued her masters in Colorado with a scholarship. She now works with a leading firm in Washington. Her research has become a basis for design prototypes.

The biggest challenge: Civil engineer is generally a male dominated field, trying to make a mark is always challenging. I am, however, lucky to have met many open-minded people.

Best thing about being a woman: Having a more giving and understanding nature is what comes naturally and I love that about us. I also love the separate queue for women, somehow it always seems to be faster.

Best thing about me: Being able to bring in a sensitive perspective in my designs. It is my endeavour to make the world a happier place, which I feel I can do by creating good designs.

Worst thing about being a woman: Misuse of the term feminist. It has become very commonplace amongst women.

Looking ahead: I am aiming to give a facelift to the market spaces and continue the legacy of superior architecture and design of Le Corbusier.

Dr Go-Getter: Dr Aarti Chitkara

Because: She helps mothers bring new life into the world every day and she ensures they celebrate a girl child as much as a boy child.

Best thing about a woman: A woman defines dignity that resides in the angle with which she holds her head on her shoulders; the confidence and serenity of her eyes and the assured and measured steps of her walk.

Worst thing about being a woman: The need to prove her strength and equanimity to the opposite gender. Her softness and compassion are often taken for granted

Biggest challenge in my career: Being a gynaecologist, it is a blissful feeling to have the newborn crying the first breath of life in your hands. But it is heartbreaking to see a dejected mother who has just delivered a baby girl.

Best thing about me: I cultivate a life that I enjoy and I make my moves and don’t push myself down. I desire a partner, not a boyfriend. I call people out and I know when to walk away with dignity. I create my own reality and invest in myself and dare to go for the kill. I know how intimidating life can be but being a lioness, I go for the kill.

A brush with life: Sadhna Sangar, Painter, founder of WE Group of contemporary women artists

BECAUSE: With a large family of six sisters and one brother, Sadhna’s parents had to work and struggle hard to support the education of their children. Choosing to study art at the time (1979) was a departure from the norm, especially for a woman, as it wasn’t considered a ‘suitable’ profession. Despite the lack of encouragement, Sadhna decided to pursue her dream, painting small canvases and selling them to complete her art studies from Hoshiarpur. To give women artists an inclusive, representational space, she founded the WE Group of contemporary women artists, a platform for showcasing their work.

Best thing about a woman: I have the shakti to perform the best

The worst thing about being a woman: Sometimes, you have to live like a man to survive

The biggest challenge I faced in my career: It took years to get a platform to showcase my work and create an identity as a painter.

The best thing about being me: No matter what the circumstances, I never lost courage and knew how to face and solve a problem.

Looking aheaf: I believe every woman should be financially independent, so I am working towards various plans to support women artists.

Cooking up a storm: Shashi Taneja

Because: She runs a chain of fast food stalls in three different localities.

The best thing about being a woman: I get a lot of appreciation from young kids and women who look up to me with a lot of respect.They not only praise my preparation but salute my decision of putting up a stall. In the beginning, I was noticed by people passing by because it was very rare to see a woman running a kiosk all alone.Now my sons have grown up and they run two other stalls in different sectors and we work as a strong team.

The worst thing: I got married at the age of 18 when I was too young and soon I had kids to manage. Since my partner was not supportive, earning a living became a challenge.

The biggest challenge I faced in my career: I was always very fond of cooking but when I started my own stall I had to do all the preparation , serving and cleaning on my own as I couldn’t afford a helper. Then there was the additional pressure of being hounded by enforcement staff.

The best thing about being me: I am a happy person and love being with my two sons . We want to own our shop so that we don’t have to struggle with authorities to set our stalls.

Inspector Courageous: Bhupinder Kaur

Because: She is the only woman Sub-Inspector working with the anti- encroachment team.

The best thing: I still remember an incident which is very close to my heart. Once we were on duty in Sector 22 and a young boy came up, saluted me and shook hands to thank me for my determination and boldness. That day I realized the feeling of being truly respected, which makes me put in my best.

The worst thing: Nothing. I feel super lucky that I was blessed with a supporting family who stood by me like a rock and I continue to serve our nation with strength and smile.

The biggest challenge I faced in my career: When I started my job in 2008 it was very challenging as I was the only woman and there was a gap that I was expected to address. But my dedication and devotion gave me courage to build up myself and carve out a space where I was equally respected for my performance and duty.

The best thing about being me: I am a strong woman inside out. I never think I am a step behind in any tasks and duties which we are assigned. I value support from my family and my kids.

Looking ahead: I am a person who believes in giving back to the society. So after my retirement, my only aim is to join an NGO and find a way to contribute.

All world is a stage: Sangeeta Gupta, Theatre Director, Founder, Roopak Kala and Welfare Society

Because: She didn’t let molestation, patriarchy, gender and colour bias and a severe identity crisis maher her lose her faith in life and the inherent goodness of human beings. Sangeeta decided to step out of her abusive childhood with her head high. She began writing poetry to fund her education and earn her freedom. She set up Roopak Kala and Welfare Society in 1998. Beginning with eight members, they now have eight groups in the region. In 2006, they formed a group with only women members, which works in 275 villages, talking and interacted with hundreds women to make them aware of their rights.

Best thing about a woman: We are the creators; we have the power to give birth to another human being.

The worst thing about being a woman: We are not seen as human beings, but just bodies. Nothing above or beyond a body.

The biggest challenge I faced in my career: To build a new identity for myself and not let the baggage of my past make me bitter. To create a balance in my life that reflected on stage was the toughest part.

The best thing about being me: A tough life has enriched me, for I am not insecure, fearful or dishonest. I am honest and complete within myself

Looking Ahead: Cinema will be the next big platform to express my creativity and concerns.

The Trailblazer: Inderjit Kaur Sandhu

Because: Of her many firsts. First woman Vice-Chancellor in Northern India (1975 to 1977) one of the three in the world at that time. First woman Chairman, Staff Selection Commission, New Delhi (1980-1985).

The best thing about a woman: My students visit me with their grandchildren, even great-grandchildren, and that is my greatest reward. I think that as a woman you can achieve a lot. You can be a professional and yet contribute so much to your family. This seldom happens when the gender roles are reversed. Also, as a woman, I am a problem solver by nature.

The worst thing: Having to work twice as hard to prove your professional credentials and abilities. Why can’t men acknowledge us professional equals?

The biggest challenge I faced in my career: Many — tackling irate students, temperamental teachers, and entitled politicians, problems come your way and fall by the wayside after you tackle them.

The best thing about being me: I have good relationships with most people. I connected emotionally with my colleagues and students, and yet I was a tough taskmaster, who demanded, and got the best from them. They brought out the best in me and I believe that I helped them bring out the best in them.

Advertising

Looking ahead: At 96, I seek a more of a spiritual connection with the Almighty even as I look back at a happy life, well spent.