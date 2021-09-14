International shooter dies by suicide at Mohali home

INTERNATIONAL SHOOTER Namanveer Singh Brar allegedly took his own life by shooting himself with his licensed pistol at his residence in Mohali’s Sector 71 early Monday. He was 28.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to the Mohali police, Brar had shot himself at around 4 am. After the incident, his family had informed the police. Namanveer’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. A relative of Brar told The Indian Express that they did not know the reason behind him taking the step.

DySP (City-1) Gursher Singh Sandhu told The Indian Express that Brar used his licensed pistol to kill himself. “It is not yet clear why he took such a step, we are looking into the matter.”

A police official said Brar had returned home after attending a party. He was staying at his house with his parents and wife.

His cremation will be held at his native village near Faridkot on Tuesday. The family had left for the village on Monday afternoon.

Brar’s elder sister Dr Prabhsukhman Brar is a trap shooter as well. The family had shifted from their village near Fardikot to Mohali in 2009.

A former student of St John’s High School, Brar had picked up shooting during his time at Lawrence School, Sanawar, where his coach has asked him to try his hand at shooting. Brar would later study at DAV College, Chandigarh, and won his first medal at the national level with a gold medal in double trap event in the Sardar Sajjan Singh Memorial Shooting Championship held at Patiala in 2013.

Brar joined the three-year postgraduate course in law at Panjab University in 2014 and bagged the bronze medal in the team event along with compatriots Ankur Mittal and Asgar Hussein Khan in the double trap event in World University Games held at Gwangju, South Korea, in 2015.

“The news of Namanveer’s death came as a shock to us. I first met him in 2013 and since then we trained or competed against each other as well together in team events at national as well as international events. Winning the team bronze at World University Games was a special moment for all of us and it’s a huge loss for us,” shared former world number one shooter Ankur Mittal.

In 2015, Brar had won a bronze medal in the All India University Shooting Championship and in 2016, Brar was once again part of the Indian team along with Yuvraj Mahajan and Arjun Johal winning the bronze medal in the team double trap event in the FISU World University Shooting Championship held in Poland.

Earlier this year, Brar had competed in the minimum qualification score category in the trap event in the ISSF Delhi World Cup held in March. Shooting coach Amanendra Mann of DAV College, Chandigarh, called Brar’s death a loss for the shooting fraternity. “It’s shocking. He was a bright shooter and I accompanied the Indian Universities team to the World University Games in Poland in 2016, where he won the team bronze medal. He was a passionate shooter and always showed his passion for the sport. It’s unfortunate to hear about his death,” said Mann.

Gurbir Singh Sandhu, president, Punjab Rifle Shooting Association, too shared his condolences for the family. “To lose a shooter like Namanveer at such a young age is a huge loss for Punjab shooting. He was like a son to me and we would also meet when he would come to Delhi to compete in nationals. Our thoughts are with the Brar family in this hour of grief,” said Sandhu.