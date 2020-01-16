International golfer Sujjan Singh booked for domestic violence on wife’s complaint

International golfer Sujjan Singh was booked on Wednesday based on a complaint of domestic violence. International golfer Sujjan Singh was booked on Wednesday based on a complaint of domestic violence.

International golfer Sujjan Singh was booked on Wednesday based on a complaint of domestic violence filed by his wife Irina Brar.

Irina, a former international golfer, had filed a police complaint against Sujjan Singh alleging physical torture with Chandigarh police in November, 2018.

While Sujjan is a resident of Sector 5, Irina along with her seven-year-old daughter is residing at her maternal house in Sector 21. Irinia Brar and Sujjan Singh got married in November, 2010.

An FIR was registered against Sujjan under sections 406 and 498A of IPC was registered against him on the complaint of his wife, Irina Brar, at Woman Police Station in Sector 17.

A police officer said, “An FIR against Sujjan Singh was registered after an indepth police investigation. Allegations against Sujjan Singh were found substantiated during the investigation. Legal opinion was also obtained before lodging the FIR. Though the complaint was against Sujjan Singh and his family members, so far the case was registered only against Sujjan Singh.”

Sujjan Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. Irina Brar refused to comment.

Sources said, “In his complaint to police, Irina Brar alleged since after the two years of marriage, Sujjan Singh had started torturing her. And she along with her daughter was thrown out of her matrimonial house in May, 2018. She alleged that since then, she was not allowed to enter the house and not allowed to even pick her belongings.”

In December, 2018, Irina Brar filed a case of domestic violence and maintenance at district court of Chandigarh against her husband Sujjan Singh. The case was filed under section 12 of the DV Act for relief under sections 18,19, 20, 21 and 22.

Sujjan Singh turned professional in 2005 and joined the Professional Golf Tour of India, where he had two wins. In 2011, Singh joined Asian Tour, and finished 32nd in the Order of Merit in his debut season to retain his card. Singh won on the Asian Development Tour in 2012 when he won the Taman Dayu Championships and also won the PGTI Players Championship in 2010 and 2011.

Irina Brar dominated women’s golf in India from 1999-2002 and 2004-2006. She had to take a 2 year break from golf from 2002-2004 due to back injuries, which forced her to quit the game professionally in 2008. She was India’s top professional golfer in 2007, and represented India at the Women’s World Cup of Golf in 2008.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App