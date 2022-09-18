scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

International Gita Mahotsav in Ottawa: Library of Canadian parliament gets richer by the Bhagavad Gita

“The holy book Bhagavad Gita was placed in the library of the Canadian parliament after Ms Sonya, Head of Parliament Library, received its copy for Parliament Library from Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji and India-born Canadian MP, Chandra Arya." a Haryana government spokesperson said.

khattarHaryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

The three-day International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) took off at the Parliament House in Canada’s capital Ottawa in a grand manner with the message of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar read out on the occasion.

“The holy book Bhagavad Gita was placed in the library of the Canadian parliament after Ms Sonya, Head of Parliament Library, received its copy for Parliament Library from Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji and India-born Canadian MP, Chandra Arya. Swami Gyananand Ji said that the Bhagavad Gita has become more relevant in the present times. Every person should imbibe the teachings of the Gita in one’s life. He said that the message of the Gita holds eternal relevance and it has been inspiring human beings for thousands of years. He added that we have to spread the message of the Gita to every corner of the world.

More from Chandigarh

For this purpose, IGM programmes are being organised. A message from Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau welcoming everyone to Parliament Hill in this Mahotsav was also read out at the programme. The Prime Minister said that such events not only bring Canadians together but also greatly encourage them to celebrate their diversity. He said that the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood taught in the Bhagavad Gita is universal. He thanked everyone present there for being a part of this special day,” a Haryana government spokesperson said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing warPremium
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing war
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...Premium
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:45:30 am
Next Story

Five-time MLA Ram Lal quits as Himachal Congress vice-president

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement