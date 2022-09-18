International Gita Mahotsav in Ottawa: Library of Canadian parliament gets richer by the Bhagavad Gita

The three-day International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) took off at the Parliament House in Canada’s capital Ottawa in a grand manner with the message of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar read out on the occasion.

“The holy book Bhagavad Gita was placed in the library of the Canadian parliament after Ms Sonya, Head of Parliament Library, received its copy for Parliament Library from Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji and India-born Canadian MP, Chandra Arya. Swami Gyananand Ji said that the Bhagavad Gita has become more relevant in the present times. Every person should imbibe the teachings of the Gita in one’s life. He said that the message of the Gita holds eternal relevance and it has been inspiring human beings for thousands of years. He added that we have to spread the message of the Gita to every corner of the world.

For this purpose, IGM programmes are being organised. A message from Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau welcoming everyone to Parliament Hill in this Mahotsav was also read out at the programme. The Prime Minister said that such events not only bring Canadians together but also greatly encourage them to celebrate their diversity. He said that the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood taught in the Bhagavad Gita is universal. He thanked everyone present there for being a part of this special day,” a Haryana government spokesperson said.