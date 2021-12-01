International Gita Festival from December 2, flurry of programmes planned

The International Gita Mahotsava will begin in Haryana’s Kurukshetra from December 2 and shall go on till December 19, state Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, announced on Wednesday. The main events of the Mahotsava will be slotted between December 9 and 14, he added.

Khattar, while announcing the dates of the mahotsava in Kurukshetra on Wednesday, said, “Till now there were 134 pilgrimage places in 48 kos area of Kurukshetra but some pilgrimage sites were left out. This time 30 more pilgrimage sites have been added and the total number of sites will hence increase to 164. Along with this, Mahabharata-themed building will be constructed at Gitasthali Jyotisar on 2 acres of land at a cost of Rs205 crore. The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the Saraswati River and the Vedic civilization will be depicted through a multimedia system in this building. The Shilp and Saras Mela will start on December 2, in which about 350 eminent artists and craftsmen will participate, and conclude on December 19. The main programme will start with Gita Yagya and prayers at Brahmasarovar on December 9, when a grand Gita Maha Aarti will be organized on the holy bank of Brahmasarovar.”

“Shrimad Bhagavad Gita has also been an inspiration for freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-themed programmes will also be conducted to honour their sacrifice. A three-day International Gita seminar will be organized at Kurukshetra University during which research papers from within the country and those from abroad will be presented on the topic “Role of the Holy Book Gita in the Freedom Movement”. On completion of 75 years of the country’s independence, 75 freedom fighters and their families will be honoured. On December 12, Sant Sammelan will also be organised, during which there will be discussions on Bhagvad Gita and spirituality. Along with this, a Gita Sansad will be organized in many colleges of Haryana on December13. Cultural programmes will be organised at 75 pilgrimagesites of Kurukshetra on December 14,” Khattar said.

Giving further details about the schedule of the mahotsava, Khattar said, “On December 14, at least 1100 students will recite the Gita at Brahmasarovar, with 55,000 more students from the country and abroad joining them online. Along with this, 75 eminent sculptors will make sculptures based on the theme of Mahabharata and Gita. Even before the start of International Gita Festival 2021, around 3.5 lakh people from more than 25 countries — including America, Canada, and the UK — had associated themselves with the festival through social media. The page of the website of this festival has received around 38 lakh hits so far. A book fair will also be held during International Gita Mahotsava and a Haryana Pavilion will also be built on Brahmasarovar, in which food and culture of the state can be experienced. About 800 stalls have been allotted to craftsmen on Brahmasarovar. Proper social distancing is being maintained between shops.”

Exploring option of promoting Gita Mahotsava at embassies

The option of promoting the International Gita Mahotsava by arranging exhibitions at embassies of various countries will be explored, Khattar said on Wednesday. “Apart from this, the possibility of holding International Gita Mahotsava in various state capitals will be also be mapped”, Khattar said while talking to the media in Kurukshetra.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister said that the Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed in the International Gita Mahotsava. Thermal screening and vaccination will be done as per the requirement at various entrances of the venue.

Khattar also informed that about Rs 97 crore is being spent by the Central government on development works in Kurukshetra under phase one of the Krishna Circuit.