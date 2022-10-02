International Elderly Day: To overcome isolation among elderly, ‘Pind di Satth’ concept to be replicated in urban areas: Minister

Children must be taught in schools to respect the elders, said Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, on Saturday.

Kaur, who was presiding over a state-level function to celebrate International Elderly Day at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana, said that awareness must be created among school students on how to honour and respect the elders in families. Also, parents must impart social and family values to them so that they could spend quality time with the elders in families which was now invisible, she added. The minister said that loneliness was considered a “silent killer” of the elderly and this must be eliminated promptly by bridging the gap between young and elderly people. The elders have the treasure of experience and if children live with them, they will have knowledge of culture, good qualities and habits and other social issues, she added.

The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has been taking every possible step for the welfare of the elderly, the minister said, adding that the concept of ‘Pind di Satth’ will be replicated in the urban areas also so that elderly people can gather there and hold discussions daily to overcome ‘isolation’.

Kaur said that Mansa and Barnala districts will have new old-age homes as their construction work has already started. Also, 10 districts will get new buildings for old-age homes in the state for which the budget has been approved. The government was committed to providing a better life for elderly people in the state, she said, adding that the old-age pension system has been completely made effective and transparent.

Meanwhile, Madhvi Kataria, Director, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development, said that to address the grievances of the elderly at a faster pace, the government had launched a toll-free helpline number 14567 for them. She urged them to avail of the services rendered through the helpline.