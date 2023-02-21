Stop interfering in management of gurdwaras: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday asked the Haryana government to stop interfering in the gurdwara management .

The ad hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on Sunday had ‘forcibly’ taken control of the management of the Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi of Kurukshetra. The gurdwara was earlier under the control of SGPC.

“On Sunday, the office bearers of HSGMC (ad hoc) broke the locks of the golak (offering box) at Gurdwara Patshahi Chhevin in Kurukshetra and the SGPC’s Haryana Sikh mission. They then locked the same with their own locks,” said the SGPC in a statement.

The SGPC on Monday had convened a special and urgent meeting of its executives to discuss the issue.

In the Monday meeting, which was presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the alleged ‘coercive’ action of HSGMC (ad hoc) was strongly condemned.

Talking to the press later, Harjinder Singh Dhami said that under a deliberate conspiracy, the Haryana government wants to occupy gurdwara sahibs in Haryana.

“Under its intention of occupying gurdwaras, the office bearers of government nominated HSGMC (ad hoc) entered Gurdwara Patshahi Chhevin in Kurukshetra and in an arbitrary action, they broke the golak using a cutter. Later, the lock of SGPC’s Haryana Sikh Mission at Kurukshetra, under its Dharam Prachar Committee, was also broken,” said Dhami.

He said that when the Sikh sangat of Haryana reached Gurdwara Patshahi Chhevin on Monday to register their protest, force was used against them and they were arrested by Haryana Police. “The police personnel entered the premises of the gurdwara with their shoes on and committed a gross violation of sikh maryada,” added Dhami. He then went on to say that the action was highly condemnable, for which the Haryana government was directly responsible.

The SGPC president said that the Haryana government wants to take control of the gurdwaras in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders. He said that the judgment of the Supreme Court has clearly stated that the HSGMC can be functional only after elections. But the Haryana government has conspired and made a policy to take over the gurdwara administration by forming an ad hoc committee through a notification (dated October 24, 2022). He said that the action being taken by the government has made it clear that it wants to run the gurdwaras of Haryana as per its own will.

“In the notification of HSGMC (ad hoc) issued by the government, it is clearly written that if the election is not held, the panel will be nominated again. This is an illegal process, which cannot be accepted,” said Dhami.

The SGPC president also said that it is absolutely illegal to occupy gurdwara sahib using force.