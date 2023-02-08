scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang busted; 6 arrested

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg said that the gang used to steal vehicles from Mohali, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The police recovered 35 stolen vehicles including cars, scooters, motorcycles, etc.

Police have also recovered Rs 4.08 lakh from the accused and equipment like gas cutters and cylinders among other things. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang busted; 6 arrested
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Mohali police on Tuesday busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered 35 vehicles. The police arrested six people in connection with case.

Those arrested were identified as Inderpreet Singh alias Prince, Gurwinder Singh alias Guri, Parwinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar alias Rinku, Sukhraj Singh alias Sukha, Jaspal Singh alias Jassa.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg said that the gang used to steal vehicles from Mohali, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The police recovered 35 stolen vehicles including cars, scooters, motorcycles, etc.

The SSP added that during the investigation of a case registered at Phase VIII police station, they had busted the gang and solved 20 cases of vehicle theft in the district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...

Police have also recovered Rs 4.08 lakh from the accused and equipment like gas cutters and cylinders among other things.

The recoveries were made from Jalalabaad in Fazilka district and the kingpin of the gang Inderpreet Singh was staying in Zirakpur and was working as a cab driver.

More from Chandigarh

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 01:23 IST
Next Story

Bengal to take back land where no industry developed

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close