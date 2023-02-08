Inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang busted; 6 arrested

Mohali police on Tuesday busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered 35 vehicles. The police arrested six people in connection with case.

Those arrested were identified as Inderpreet Singh alias Prince, Gurwinder Singh alias Guri, Parwinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar alias Rinku, Sukhraj Singh alias Sukha, Jaspal Singh alias Jassa.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg said that the gang used to steal vehicles from Mohali, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The police recovered 35 stolen vehicles including cars, scooters, motorcycles, etc.

The SSP added that during the investigation of a case registered at Phase VIII police station, they had busted the gang and solved 20 cases of vehicle theft in the district.

Police have also recovered Rs 4.08 lakh from the accused and equipment like gas cutters and cylinders among other things.

The recoveries were made from Jalalabaad in Fazilka district and the kingpin of the gang Inderpreet Singh was staying in Zirakpur and was working as a cab driver.