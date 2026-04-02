Inter-state illegal arms-supply module busted, 4 held: Punjab Police

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were sourcing country-made weapons from Bihar and supplying those in Punjab for criminal activities

The Punjab Police has busted an inter-state illegal arms-supply module in Patiala, arrested four men and recovered 10 sophisticated self-loading firearms, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Jarang Deeh village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Sajan, a resident of Sohana in Punjab’s SAS Nagar, Abhishek alias Kaka, a resident of Gurdeep Colony Ablowal in Patiala, and Inderjit Singh alias Rohit, a resident of Old Bishan Nagar in Patiala.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were sourcing country-made weapons from Bihar and supplying those in Punjab for criminal activities. Further probe has also indicated a gang rivalry, with plans to target a rival criminal linked to the Goldy Dhillon network to establish dominance in the area, he said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in the case to dismantle the entire network.