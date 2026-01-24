Inter-state gang busted in joint operation by Haryana GRP and Bihar’s STF

In a major breakthrough, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Haryana, in coordination with the Bihar Special Task Force (STF), busted an inter-state fraud gang involved in a massive cheating case amounting to Rs 1.90 crore. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Railways), Haryana, Nitika Gehlot.

The police achieved swift success by arresting the gang’s main kingpin, Pankaj Kumar Lal, along with two other accused, Kaushal and Rajnish, from Samastipur district of Bihar, within just 72 hours of the case being registered.

According to police officials, the case came to light on January 17, when Naresh Joshi, a resident of Govindgarh, Punjab, lodged a complaint alleging that the accused had cheated him of Rs 1.90 crore. The complainant stated that he was lured with false promises of doubling his money and securing high profits through loans. Taking cognizance of the seriousness of the matter, SP (Railways) Haryana constituted multiple special teams to track down and arrest the accused.