Inter-state gang busted in joint operation by Haryana GRP and Bihar’s STF

In a major breakthrough, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Haryana, in coordination with the Bihar Special Task Force (STF), busted an inter-state fraud gang involved in a massive cheating case amounting to Rs 1.90 crore. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Railways), Haryana, Nitika Gehlot.
The police achieved swift success by arresting the gang’s main kingpin, Pankaj Kumar Lal, along with two other accused, Kaushal and Rajnish, from Samastipur district of Bihar, within just 72 hours of the case being registered.
According to police officials, the case came to light on January 17, when Naresh Joshi, a resident of Govindgarh, Punjab, lodged a complaint alleging that the accused had cheated him of Rs 1.90 crore. The complainant stated that he was lured with false promises of doubling his money and securing high profits through loans. Taking cognizance of the seriousness of the matter, SP (Railways) Haryana constituted multiple special teams to track down and arrest the accused.
The operation involved close coordination between GRP Police Station Ambala Cantonment, CIA GRP, Cyber Team GRP, and Bihar STF. Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, police teams conducted continuous raids at multiple locations in Bihar. After an intensive day-and-night operation, a team led by Inspector Harish Kumar, In-charge of GRP Police Station Ambala, arrested the gang leader Pankaj Kumar Lal along with his associates from Dalsinghsarai area of Samastipur district on Tuesday night. Investigations revealed that accused Kaushal and Rajnish were actively involved in trapping victims into the fraudulent scheme.
Following the arrests, police recovered a large quantity of illegal assets from the accused’s residence in Ajnaul. The recovered items included Rs 6,02,000 in cash, gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 15–16 lakh, two laptops, two hard disks, eight touchscreen mobile phones, ten keypad phones, and a luxury Innova car.
Preliminary investigation further revealed that the main accused, Pankaj Kumar Lal, had begun constructing a luxurious house worth around Rs 1 crore in the Ajnaul area of Dalsinghsarai using the cheated money. He was also found to be associated with the supply of “Rail Neer” water and the operation of a rickshaw agency in Kalyanpur under the jurisdiction of Vibhutipur Police Station, Bihar.
At present, all three accused are being subjected to detailed interrogation. Police officials stated that the investigation has indicated the involvement of several other individuals linked to this organised fraud. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the remaining accused at the earliest.
