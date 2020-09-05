Inter-state bus service from Chandigarh to start from Sept 16, mandi to be shifted before Sept 15

The HVAC / AC buses will be allowed to operate with Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to resume the inter- state bus service with effect from September 16. The suspension of the service due to the pandemic was causing problems for commuters.

“The interstate operation was taken off in view of spread of Covid-19 by the Chandigarh Administration. Now new guidelines have been received from the Government of India. As per provisions mentioned, this administration has decided allow to resume inter-state bus service of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses and other State Transport Undertakings (STUs) with effect from September 16, 2020,” said a statement issued by the administration.

The HVAC / AC buses will be allowed to operate with Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

According to the issued Standard Operating procedure, buses will be operated with 50 per cent seating capacity keeping in view maintaining social distancing. No ticket booking will be allowed at the ISBT counters of Sector 17 and Sector 43. Bookings will either be made online or within the bus. It was also specified that no boarding or deboarding of passenger will be allowed in any UT area except ISBT Sector 17/43.

Wearing masks will also be mandatory. No passenger will be allowed to de-board the bus without wearing a mask. Bus crews are expected to ensure that passengers wear masks during the journey. A label stating mask wearing mandatory also has to fixed inside the buses.

In order to avoid cashless transactions for the parking fee at ISBTs at Chandigarh, the respective STU will ensure sufficient balance in RFID tag. In case of any RFID related issue, ISBT station supervisors should be contacted.

Many people who had to travel to Chandigarh for urgent work, including parents of students who had to appear for NEET or JEE, said that they had a harrowing time as they had to get down at Zirakpur and then take an auto rickshaw to Chandigarh in the absence of buses to the city.

Sabzi mandi shifted

“Due to spread of Covid-19 the sabzi mandi was shifted from Sector-26 to ISBT-17, Chandigarh. Now the Inter-State operation of CTU buses and other State Transport Undertakings will start from September 16, 2020. Therefore, sabzi mandi to be shifted from ISBT 17 to Sector 26 well before September 15,” said a statement by the administration.

