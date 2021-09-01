Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 35 country-made pistols recovered, 4 arrested

Haryana Police Tuesday said that they have busted an interstate gang of arms smugglers and arrested four accused involved in supply of illegal weapons to gangsters in Delhi NCR and neighbouring states.

A cache of arms, including 35 country-made pistols and 45 magazines, was recovered from the possession of the accused.

“The arrested persons were identified as prime accused Mahfooz alias Fozi, a resident of district Saharanpur (UP) presently living in Panipat, Hira Lal, Santosh Nigam and Rai Singh, all native of district Dhar in Madhya Pradesh,” a police spokesperson said.

“DGP Haryana appreciated SP (Panipat) Shashank Kumar Sawan and his team for their hard work, dedication and appropriate use of scientific methods of investigation that led to the bust of arms smugglers gang,” the spokesperson added.

Giving details about the arrests and recoveries, the police spokesperson said, “Following an input, police had arrested Mahfooz on 18.08.2021 from Panipat along with 5 country-made pistols and 10 magazines. While Hira Lal was apprehended on 24.08.2021 and two other accused were arrested on 30.08.2021 from Madhya Pradesh. Investigations conducted so far revealed that prime accused Mahfooz was sourcing illegal weapons from his contact Bachchan Singh alias Bacchi Yadav of Madhya Pradesh for sale in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan etc. He arranged one illegal weapon for Rs 12,000-15,000 and plans to supply it for Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000.”

“It is suspected that mastermind Bachahan Singh through his aides have so far smuggled a consignment of 400-500 illegal arms in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan etc. Police parties are being dispatched and he will be arrested very soon. Further probe is underway,” the spokesperson added.