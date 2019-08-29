Interfaith marriage: After girl files plea for protection, HC asks police to bring her to court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday directed the SHO of the Ferozepur Jhirka police station in district Mewat to present a 19-year-old girl, who married a local Muslim earlier this month, before the court on August 30. She had filed a petition in the court seeking her and her husband’s protection against the threats being allegedly given by right-wing groups to them.

In the plea, it was said the couple were in a relationship for the past two years and performed their marriage on August 15 as per Muslim rites. The court was told that serious efforts were made to get the consent of the parents of the girl but they did not support them, adding that the father of the girl on the instance of the right-wing groups has registered an FIR of kidnapping against the husband of the girl.

The plea added that communal colour was given to the marriage even when it had taken place in accordance with the wishes of the couple. Tension was witnessed in the area recently due to the marriage, the court was told.