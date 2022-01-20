Intensions of Punjab, Haryana right, efforts lagging: High Court

While perusing the report submitted by Punjab and Haryana, mentioning the details of the cases pending against sitting/former MPs/MLAs, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that the intention on the part of the states is not lacking but the efforts supporting it appear to be missing or at least lagging.

The affidavits by the two states were submitted before the division bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil.

As per the status report submitted by Punjab, on the last date of hearing which was on November 11 last year, 29 cases were pending for investigation. As per fresh reports received from all the field units in Punjab, only 7 criminal cases are presently are pending for investigation against MPs and MLAs (sitting and former) in Punjab. The status report of Punjab also mentioned that a new case FIR has been added which is registered in Mohali against MLA Bikram Singh Majithia. The status report mentioned that in 23 cases matter have been disposed of, wherein in 12 cases cancellation reports have been filed, in 7 cases challans have been submitted, and in 4 cases untrace reports have been filed.

After the reports were taken on record, the division Bench said, “We would not say that the intention on the part of Punjab or Haryana is lacking but the efforts and the actions supporting the said intention appear to be missing or at least lagging. The reports as have been submitted indicate movement in the right direction but the pace thereof is moving cannot be, by any stretch of imagination, said to be satisfactory.”

Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana prayed for some time to submit the further progress and the status in the pending cases for investigation. The Bench granted the prayer, and adjourned the matter for hearing on March 28.