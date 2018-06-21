Intellectual meet: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar discusses idea of ‘happiness index’

Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the meet in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the meet in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

HUNDREDS OF people interacted with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on various issues at the Intellectual Meet at a private hotel in Sector 3 here on Wednesday. The participants included retired bureaucrats, judges, army officers and businessmen. The programme was organised by the Panchkula district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The main discussion revolved around the idea of ‘happiness index’. “Intellectuals must not keep the good within themselves but also spread it among others for the overall development of society,” said Khattar.

Former commander of the Western Command, Lt Gen K J Singh, suggested that the HMT land in Pinjore that the Haryana government is taking over, should be utilised to build “defence industrial centres” to reboot the Make In India campaign. He stated that repair facilities for tanks should be set up in the region as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana were there. Singh also observed that in case of emergency, tanks are sent to Chennai for repair which becomes problematic. The CM assured that he would talk to the defence minister about it.

Another important issue raised was the provision of underpass to Sector 21 from the side of sectors 12 and 12A, Panchkula residents were facing difficulties due to the underpass. “Work has been given to the national authorities and they are the ones who will decide on the way out and within a year, work will be grounded,” replied the CM.

Many issues regarding the conversion of industries were also addressed to which the CM replied that it was an ongoing process and the government would eventually look into the matter.

When the lawyers suggested that judgments be given in Hindi, the CM claimed that people were free to take copies of judgments in Hindi and the Haryana government was also ready to provide that.

The CM said that it was the government’s moral responsibility to provide help to its IAS officers “who got stuck in Chamba while trekking”. Khattar was replying to the query on two IAS officers who used a government chopper while on a trek from Chamba to Barot Valley in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

