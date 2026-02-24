Intel alert on possible attack under scanner after outpost killing of two Punjab cops

Senior intelligence officials familiar with the matter said that Central agencies had issued an alert in recent days regarding a potential threat from anti-national elements, including gangsters operating in border areas.

Feb 24, 2026
Intelligence inputs warning of a possible attack in Punjab’s border districts are under scrutiny after the killing of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Home Guard Ashok Kumar at a Punjab Police checkpost near the Indo-Pak border in Adhian village of Gurdaspur district.

Senior intelligence officials familiar with the matter said that Central agencies had issued an alert in recent days regarding a potential threat from anti-national elements, including gangsters operating in border areas. The alert also flagged concerns over the possible inflow of sophisticated automatic weapons from across the border, sources said. Officials indicated that the alert was general in nature and covered multiple districts along the border.

A senior intelligence official, requesting anonymity, said there had been inputs about the movement of at least three AK-47 rifles in border areas. One such weapon is suspected by investigators to have been used in the recent killing of a sarpanch at a wedding function in Tarn Taran on February 18.

Forensic examination in both cases is underway, and officials said any linkage would depend on ballistic confirmation. The two personnel were posted at what police describe as a joint checkpost operating in coordination with the BSF, forming part of the second line of defence. Preliminary findings suggest the attackers fired multiple rounds at close range. Six spent cartridges were recovered from the scene. A 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle issued at the post was found behind a bed, sources said. Investigators are examining CCTV footage that allegedly shows at least five suspects arriving on two motorcycles shortly before the incident. Police have not publicly confirmed the identities of the assailants.

Within security agencies, there is also a review of SOPs at the checkpost. Intelligence officials said questions have been raised about staffing levels — there should have been at least three more security men at the post as per the norms — night patrolling patterns and supervisory checks. Efforts to obtain a response from Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav were unsuccessful as he was in official meetings.

