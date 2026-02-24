Intel alert on possible attack under scanner after outpost killing of two Punjab cops

Intelligence inputs warning of a possible attack in Punjab’s border districts are under scrutiny after the killing of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Home Guard Ashok Kumar at a Punjab Police checkpost near the Indo-Pak border in Adhian village of Gurdaspur district.

Senior intelligence officials familiar with the matter said that Central agencies had issued an alert in recent days regarding a potential threat from anti-national elements, including gangsters operating in border areas. The alert also flagged concerns over the possible inflow of sophisticated automatic weapons from across the border, sources said. Officials indicated that the alert was general in nature and covered multiple districts along the border.