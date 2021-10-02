‘Integrated Command Control Centre will enhance safety,’ Chandigarh smart city team says

The Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) is set to provide services to citizens in areas of traffic management, health, water, stated a team of officials of the Chandigarh Smart City office Limited here on Thursday.

Chief General Manager of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited, NP Sharma while speaking to The Indian Express said that the ICCC will act as a brain for the city itself. “It will identify certain data and then analyse it for the administration that can accordingly take corrective steps. It can analyse about a particular disease that has broken out in a certain area,” he said. ICCC uses its data to understand trends and patterns and forecast an event or incident for the citizens and the government. “A primary objective here is to enhance the safety and security, improve efficiency of municipal services and promote better quality of life for the residents,” Sharma added.

During the demonstrations given to councillors, students and citizens, the officials spoke about developing a comprehensive system that uses geospatial data to enhance the understanding of complex urban systems and improve their efficiency and security.

“ICCC acts as a support engine to emergency response system by providing an interface to coordinate among multiple departments such as the police, traffic police, fire, ambulance, hospital etc., in case of an emergency. This provides alerts and predict issues enabling timely decision and action support. A unique feature of the solution is real time data visualisation, which helps in the continuous monitoring of various critical parameters across the city,” Sharma said.

Intelligent Traffic Management System

1700 types of cameras have been installed at 10 locations, for Intelligent Traffic Management System, inorder to detect over-speeding. This automatic violation detection system will act as catalyst to enhance road safety in Chandigarh by helping in enforcement of traffic rules efficiently, while also creating a transparent and accountable system. The Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) will reduce the waiting time at intersections by detecting various pre-defined incidents and creating alerts for the operator to take necessary action. The ATCS will also automatically adapt the timings of traffic lights based on real-time traffic conditions and optimise the flow of traffic. This is expected to grossly reduce the waiting time at intersections and save fuel wastage. Speed radars assisted by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) will capture the violating vehicles’ number plates or license plates in real time.

Other services that come with ICCC integration include basic utilities like water and solid waste and sewage management, street light and parking management, e-governance, and emergency services like disaster management.