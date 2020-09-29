Chandigarh news: Integrated CCTV cameras being installed on trial basis

CCTV camera's installed at Jan Marg in Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The installation work of CCTV cameras on trial basis under the Proof of Concept for the implementation of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Chandigarh has commenced.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which was given the contract for ICCC in June, has installed the integrated CCTV cameras at certain locations including the Sector 16/17 dividing road.

“The performance of these cameras will be assessed and all the shortcomings will be discussed. Once the trial is successful, cameras will be installed instantly,” said senior officers.

CCTV cameras under ICCC will be installed with multiple purposes including maintaining the law and order, curbing traffic violations, prevention of crime and tracking criminals, wanted vehicles etc. As many as 1,000 CCTV cameras will be installed at almost 280 locations under 40 junctions throughout Chandigarh. Apart from main roads, entry/exit points, the cameras are being installed at government/private schools, waterworks buildings, government hospitals, parking lots etc. The aim behind it is better disaster management, law and order and smarter governance.

Sources said that as per a contract worth Rs 295 crore signed between Chandigarh Smart City Ltd and BEL, BEL is scheduled to complete the work within 18 months.

“The locations where cameras are being installed, were selected by the UT engineering wing and traffic police. Most of the locations are sensitive for various reasons. The work of the construction of an integrated control room in Sector 17 has already began,” said sources.

“High resolution CCTV cameras with the feature of face recognition, automated registration number reading etc are being installed on a trial basis,” said General Manager, Smart City Ltd, NP Sharma.

Meanwhile, the UT traffic police has also urged the local administration to replace all the earlier installed CCTV cameras for monitoring traffic violations. There are around 100 CCTV cameras being monitored by the UT police and traffic police.

“We have urged the administration to change all the earlier installed CCTV cameras. These cameras were installed around eight to ten years back. Feedback is being received about the poor quality footage from the certain cameras,” said SSP (traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena. Sources said cameras installed at entry/exit points are almost non-functional.

