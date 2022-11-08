Integrate public bike-sharing locations, existing and proposed cycle tracks, suggests RITES

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has suggested an integrated system — of “public bike sharing locations and the existing and proposed cycle tracks” — and has also advised to review the V7 roads and lay about 25 kilometres of network of cycle tracks to be built along major roads of the city.

The agency in its draft report that will be tabled before the UT Administration on November 16 has observed, “At present, Chandigarh city is having about 250 public bicycle-sharing locations. These public bike-sharing locations and existing and proposed cycle tracks will have to be integrated to form a comprehensive non-motorised transport network. In addition to the proposal to review V7 roads and existing cycle tracks, about 25 km of cycle track network has been planned which shall be built along major roads.”

Not just Chandigarh, the RITES stressed the need to have cycle tracks in the neighbouring areas of Panchkula and Mohali as well since it found that the use of cycles is very low in these districts.

Use of cycles very low in Panchkula. Mohali

According to the RITES agency, “the use of cycles in Panchkula and Mohali is also very low and needs to be encouraged on environmental considerations.”

In its report, it further said that “with the development of cycle tracks integrating it with planned use of public bicycle-sharing scheme in line with Chandigarh, usage of cycles may be increased which will help in achieving the objectives of sustainable mobility.”

The agency has proposed that cycle tracks of about 130 kilometres be developed along the roads of Panchkula and Mohali.

BICYCLE SHARING THIRD PHASE BY THIS YEAR-END, FOURTH PHASE BY NEXT YEAR

Advertisement

The company managing the public bike sharing system has to complete the third phase by December 31.

Of the total docking stations for the third phase, as many as 155 docking stations have to be set up of which 55 have already been set up and 168 bicycles for the same have been received while 200 are already on way. Similarly, the work orders for the fourth phase are also being worked out which is likely to be completed by July 2023.

In the first phase, and second phase, as many as 1,250 bicycles were launched in August 2021 and February 2022 respectively. By the end of third and fourth phase, the number of bicycles are going to be increased to 5,000 at a total of 617 docking stations which are currently 310.

Advertisement

On average, 1,200 rides are being undertaken on a daily basis, according to the Chandigarh Smart City Limited. This number increases on holidays as the number of rides goes up to 1,600 per day. During the course of first and second phase, around 60 docking stations of the total 310 set up till now, have been relocated due to concerns over advertising.

CHANDIGARH HAS ALREADY DRAFTED A ROUGH CYCLING POLICY

The Chandigarh Administration in a rough draft of cycling policy has already stressed the need to have a cycling policy and the gaps in infrastructure for the cyclists.

“In a city like Chandigarh that sees one of the highest vehicle density and number of four-wheelers increasing as compared to two-wheelers post-Covid, cycling is being viewed as an environment-friendly activity as it is free of emissions and noise,” it has observed.

According to the officials, cycling policy can be a powerful tool for the government to encourage cycling in the city. “Promotion of cycling as a means of travelling is one of the policy tools that can contribute for sustainable urban travel. Cycling now-a-days is attracting international attention as an environmentally friendly, clean, sustainable mode of transport, since the bicycle does not pollute or create noise and it has potential to be an alternative to cars for short distance travel in urban areas,”as per the draft.

As for the infrastructure, Chandigarh though has a vast network of cycle tracks laid, in comparison to other cities, yet there is an immediate need to maintain the existing infrastructure.

Advertisement

According to the draft, the majority of the cycle tracks either have some sort of obstruction or are ill- maintained. Some tracks also have rough patches which make the ride tough for cyclists.

The policy had also focused on the safety of cyclists like it focused on physical security and social safety as prime determinants for making public bike-sharing conducive.

Advertisement

It was stated that cycle tracks should be planned with design principles that optimise natural surveillance with strategies such as adequate streetlighting, street vendors, and active frontages to provide a secure environment for vulnerable cyclists, particularly women and children. Not just this, it also mentioned to enhance safety by creating safe refuge points for women and persons with disabilities by introducing 24×7 CCTV surveillance and panic buttons. The document also specified that fear of cycling, due to accidents, can be avoided by increasing the length of cycle tracks/ NMT lanes, and to also project that cycling is a matter of pride over driving a car.

On the connectivity, too, the policy had viewed cycling as a major alternative mode of transport for short distances, and according to the same, the provision for safer and better section of roads or cycle tracks was the best way to promote it. This document too had mentioned the need to have provision of cycle tracks in a way that they can be easily integrated with the various other modes of public transport for better connectivity. Cycle tracks must also be well-connected with major areas of work, entertainment, commercial, green areas, etc,. it had stated.