INTACH Chandigarh marks World Museum Day with guided tour of Jeanneret Museum

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In a vibrant celebration of heritage and discovery, INTACH Chandigarh organised a special guided tour of the Jeanneret Museum on Sunday to mark World Museum Day on May 18.
The initiative aimed at reconnecting city residents with the architectural legacy of Pierre Jeanneret and fostering greater civic engagement with Chandigarh’s unique cultural narrative.
The tour, led by Deepika Gandhi, Convenor of INTACH Chandigarh, drew enthusiastic participation from citizens across age groups.
Participants were taken through the historic house where Jeanneret lived for over 11 years, which was meticulously restored to its original condition in 2017 and converted into a museum dedicated to the Swiss architect’s life and work.
Gandhi highlighted Jeanneret’s profound contribution to the making of Chandigarh and emphasised that the true worth of a museum lies not in its grandeur but in the depth of its stories and its integral place in the city’s history. Attendees were shown rare black-and-white photographs of early Chandigarh and gained insights into the design philosophy behind the city’s housing, educational institutions, Panjab University, and the iconic Chandigarh furniture.
The tour evoked a strong sense of wonder, particularly among children from NGO Project Udaan and young students.
The event also saw active participation from retired bureaucrats, senior university professors, and long-time residents. Thoughtful interactions during and after the tour, accompanied by refreshments, turned the visit into an engaging intergenerational dialogue on Chandigarh’s identity and architectural heritage.
Vivek Atray, Co-Convenor of INTACH Chandigarh, expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response. “We are now planning a series of future events and curated heritage experiences to engage all sections of society and promote the art, culture, and heritage of Chandigarh in more meaningful and accessible ways.”
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