INTACH Chandigarh marks World Museum Day with guided tour of Jeanneret Museum

In a vibrant celebration of heritage and discovery, INTACH Chandigarh organised a special guided tour of the Jeanneret Museum on Sunday to mark World Museum Day on May 18.

The initiative aimed at reconnecting city residents with the architectural legacy of Pierre Jeanneret and fostering greater civic engagement with Chandigarh’s unique cultural narrative.

The tour, led by Deepika Gandhi, Convenor of INTACH Chandigarh, drew enthusiastic participation from citizens across age groups.

Participants were taken through the historic house where Jeanneret lived for over 11 years, which was meticulously restored to its original condition in 2017 and converted into a museum dedicated to the Swiss architect’s life and work.