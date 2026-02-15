Insurers show green pastures…. but invent excuses to deny claims: Consumer panel
The order, passed on February 9, 2026, by Commission president Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Sharma, came on a complaint filed by Vidya Bhushan Sharma, a Sector 43B resident. He had taken a health insurance policy effective October 2021 after porting his earlier coverage and had disclosed that he underwent angioplasty in 2008.
The insurance company in reply argued that the claim was rightly denied because the complainant had allegedly suppressed material facts, contending he had been suffering from lung cancer for two years prior to the policy.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has ruled that insurers often “show all types of green pastures to customers while selling policies, but invent excuses to deny claims when claim is sought,” while directing Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 27.99 lakh with interest to a cancer patient whose reimbursement claims were rejected.
In January 2022, Sharma developed chest pain and tests at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Max Hospital, Mohali and PGIMER, Chandigarh, diagnosed him with stage-4 metastatic lung cancer. Doctors advised urgent immunotherapy, which he underwent repeatedly. Being a senior citizen with no regular income, he filed reimbursement claims totalling Rs 14.52 lakh, but the insurer rejected them citing alleged non-disclosure of pre-existing disease and cancelled the policy.
He approached the Insurance Ombudsman, Chandigarh, which ordered payment of Rs 1.85 lakh for one claim and restoration of the policy. Later, Sharma sought reimbursement of additional medical bills amounting to Rs 27.99 lakh for ongoing treatment of immunotherapy and chemotherapy but the insurance company allegedly failed to respond, leading him to file a consumer complaint.
The insurance company in reply argued that the claim was rightly denied because the complainant had allegedly suppressed material facts, contending he had been suffering from lung cancer for two years prior to the policy. The company relied on investigation papers and discharge summaries to support its stand.
However, the commission found serious gaps in the insurer’s evidence. It noted that the investigation documents were unsigned and unsupported by affidavits from investigators or treating doctors.
The bench observed that the insurer failed to produce credible medical records proving the disease existed within 48 months prior to policy inception, as required under policy terms to classify it as pre-existing.
It is settled law that burden of proof lies upon the insurer to establish pre-existence of disease by producing credible medical records predating the policy and mere bald assertions or post-facto medical opinions do not discharge this burden. Hence, mere provisional diagnosis of the insured patient at the time of hospitalisation in February 2022 cannot retrospectively convert the alleged ailment into pre-existing disease, held the commission.
Citing settled law, the commission emphasised that the burden to prove pre-existing illness lies on the insurer and cannot be shifted to the consumer through unsubstantiated allegations. It noted that Sharma was 68 when he ported the policy and that if the insurer chose not to conduct a thorough medical examination before issuing coverage, the consumer could not be penalised for that omission.
Concluding that the rejection of claim was arbitrary and amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission partly allowed the complaint. It directed the insurer to pay Rs 27,99,215 with 9 per cent annual interest from March 18, 2023, along with Rs 20,000 as compensation and litigation cost.
