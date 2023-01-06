Insurance firm directed to pay Rs 20,600 to Karnal resident for not settling claim after wife’s death

The Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 20,600 to a Karnal resident for not settling his claim after his wife died due to Covid-19.

In his complaint, Surinder Kumar said that he had an individual health insurance policy from United India Insurance Company Limited that provided coverage to him, his wife and their son. Kumar further pointed out that he had paid an annual premium of Rs 22,916 for the July 26, 2020-July 25, 2021 period.

On April 19, 2021, Kumar said, his wife was admitted to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College Hospital in Karnal, Haryana, with a fever and cough. Tests revealed she was Covid-positive and she was treated as a patient till May 5, 2021, when she died, he added.

After her death rituals, Kumar lodged a claim with the insurance company, seeking Rs 22,102, including the medical bills, as he was entitled to a daily hospital cash benefit of Rs 300 a day. Later, however, when Kumar checked the status of his claim on the website of the insurance company’s authorised third-party administrator (TPA), the status was shown as referred for rejection. When an e-mail to the authorised TPA failed to help, Kumar filed a complaint before the consumer disputes redressal commission.

A notice of the complaint was sent to United India Insurance Company Ltd, seeking its version, but nobody appeared on its behalf. So, the case proceeded ex-parte on May 23, 2022.

After hearing the matter, the consumer commission said, “As per the complainant, he purchased the policy in question to give health cover to himself, his wife and his son and was paying premium with effect from July 26, 2011, regularly. Meaning thereby, the complainant was paying regular premium since last 10 years and was getting policy in question renewed from time to time. But due to its adamant attitude, insurance company did not settle the genuine claim of the complainant’s wife.”

The commission held that the act of the insurance company of not settling the genuine claim of the complainant in the serious situation of the death of his wife and not appearing during proceedings of the present case proved deficiency in service.

The commission thus directed United India Insurance Company Limited to refund Rs 6,600 to the complainant and pay an amount of Rs 7,000 as compensation and Rs 7,000 as the cost of litigation.