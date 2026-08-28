‘Institutionalised corruption’ in Punjab: HC seeks state response, ED letters to DGP

The directions came on a petition filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf alleging abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy and manipulation of governmental, tender and administrative processes. (Express Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday sought to know from the Punjab government what action it proposed to take on allegations of “large-scale and institutionalised corruption” involving senior state officials, observing that the “nature of allegations made are serious” and would require a “careful response from the respondents”.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to place before it the communications allegedly sent to the Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) and sought the State’s stand on the matter.

“Before we proceed to take cognizance of the grievance raised…it would be appropriate to call upon the counsel representing ED, to place before the court the communications sent to the DGP…as is alleged by the petitioner. If such communication is sent, we would also like to know from the Advocate-General, Punjab, as to what stand/action is proposed to be taken by the State police and the State itself,” the bench said while listing the matter for September 3.