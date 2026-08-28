‘Institutionalised corruption’ in Punjab: HC seeks state response, ED letters to DGP

The directions came on a petition filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf alleging abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy and manipulation of governmental, tender and administrative processes. (Express Photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday sought to know from the Punjab government what action it proposed to take on allegations of “large-scale and institutionalised corruption” involving senior state officials, observing that the “nature of allegations made are serious” and would require a “careful response from the respondents”.
A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to place before it the communications allegedly sent to the Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) and sought the State’s stand on the matter.
“Before we proceed to take cognizance of the grievance raised…it would be appropriate to call upon the counsel representing ED, to place before the court the communications sent to the DGP…as is alleged by the petitioner. If such communication is sent, we would also like to know from the Advocate-General, Punjab, as to what stand/action is proposed to be taken by the State police and the State itself,” the bench said while listing the matter for September 3.
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The directions came on a petition filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf alleging abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy and manipulation of governmental, tender and administrative processes. The petition alleges that senior Punjab officials were involved in various scams, including “cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities”.
The petitioner claimed that the ED had sent communications under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002, to the State authorities, but alleged that no action had followed despite the allegations of corruption in high public office.
Appearing for ED, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, assisted by Senior Panel Counsel Lokesh Narang, told the court that three communications had been sent to the Punjab DGP on July 24, July 31 and August 7, 2026. The counsel said the communications were on similar lines to the allegations made in the petition.
“…the nature of allegations made are serious and would require a careful response from the respondents,” the Bench observed and subsequently issued notice of motion, with counsel accepting notice for the State, the Union of India, the ED and the CBI.
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Advocate General, Punjab, however, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition and raised objections regarding the petitioner’s credentials.
The plea seeks an independent investigation into vehicle procurements, alleged illegal gratification and related offences. The petitioner has contended that the existing investigating machinery is “institutionally connected to the persons against whom allegations are made”, creating a potential conflict of interest.
The petitioner has sought transfer of the investigation to an independent agency, preferably the CBI, along with a comprehensive probe into vehicle procurements during the relevant period.
The petitioner further alleged that a detailed complaint submitted to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on October 31, 2025, along with invoices, comparative analysis and supporting documents, had not led to registration of an FIR or a meaningful investigation.
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Relying on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Lalita Kumari v Government of Uttar Pradesh, the petitioner argued that registration of an FIR is mandatory when information discloses the commission of a cognizable offence.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More