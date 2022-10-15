Instant loan app scam: Two more arrested

Police arrested two more suspects involved in the instant loan mobile application scam, which also had links with certain Chinese nationals. The accused were identified as Raj Vaishnav, 27, and Akram Mohammed, 30, from Rajasthan. Police said that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that they provided the bank accounts to the Chinese nationals through WhatsApp and Telegram. Police said they both provided many accounts to their bosses in China and Dubai.

It has also come to light that Vaishnav belongs to village Akola, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and his entire village is involved in the same crime, of providing accounts to China and Dubai-based criminals. An approximate amount of Rs 400 crore has been circulated through the instant loan app.

During the investigation, it has come to light that the arrested Daksh Partap Singh and Ayush Agarwal are involved in money laundering and they dealt in Crypto currency. They sent money to China and Dubai through TT (telegraphic transfer).

Police said that a total of Rs 17.31 lakh alleged cheated money was recovered from the arrested and an approximate Rs 60 lakh have been held in bank accounts. A total of 20 bank accounts were also frozen. Further, 43 mobile phones and nine laptops were recovered from the arrested.

The UT police have arrested a total of 31 people in instant loan app scam. People who are victims are encouraged to lodge the complaint regarding the scam with the police.