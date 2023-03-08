Instances of public taking law into own hands have risen manifold: High Court

Stating that “of late, instances of members of the public/associations/groups taking law into their own hands have increased manifold and the state authorities remain mute spectators”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab government to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and to provide necessary protection, if so required, to the petitioners in question ensuring safety of their life, liberty and properties.

The petitioners in this case are Harbhajan Singh, 70, and Satinder Kaur, 71. The petitioners are partners of M/s B.

Chattar Singh Jiwan Singh, which is a publishing house having its operations in Bazar Mai Sewan, Near Golden Temple, Amritsar.

Protesters from some associations have been sitting on a dharna in front of the elderly book publishers’ shop in Amritsar. It was submitted before the high court that the firm is stated to be the oldest publishing house of Sikh Religious Books. As per the petitioners, previously also there had been some attacks on the petitioners alleging disrespect to the holy scriptures.

The counsel for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Puneet Jindal with Navroop Jawanda, contended that now private respondents who are self-proclaimed members and office-bearers of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee and Damdami Taksal of Ajnala, along with their supporters, are sitting on a dharna in front of the shop of the petitioners and prior to this the petitioners were attacked with firearms, but the police had not taken adequate action which is clear from the fact that only an FIR under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC was registered stating that a shot had been fired in the air whereas actually the petitioners had been fired upon.

Also, it was contended by the petitioners’ counsel that the private respondents have been meeting the deputy commissioner, Amritsar, and the commissioner of police, Amritsar, and have been submitting memorandums to them and both these officers are extending a passive support to the private respondents and are not initiating action in accordance with law.

“The petitioners are running from pillar to post to seek justice and are forced to stay away from their own home and are not able to work in their shop/press as the same is lying closed,” submitted the petitioners’ counsel.

A bench of Justice Vikram Aggarwal after hearing the contentions said, “The matter is indeed serious. It has been observed that of late, instances of members of the public/associations/groups taking law into their own hands have increased manifold and the state authorities remain mute spectators. It is the bounden duty of the state to maintain law and order and to provide an atmosphere free from fear to its citizens.”

The high court issued a notice of motion to the Punjab government and its officials for the time being. The bench further ordered, “In the meantime, respondents No.1 and 2 (State of Punjab and DGP Punjab) are directed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place on account of the alleged acts of respondents No. 5 to 8 (private respondents).

It is further directed that respondent No. 2 may assess the situation and if so required, depute some senior officer to look into the matter and further in case, if so required, provide necessary protection to the petitioners ensuring safety of their life, liberty and properties.”

Justice Aggarwal further clarified that these directions shall operate till the next date of hearing only and the matter shall be reviewed on March 9, 2023.