Installation of solar power plants on rooftops in Haryana: HC issues notice to Centre on plea by micro, small enterprises

Accepting the writ petition of three Haryana-based micro, small enterprises firms working in the field of installation of Solar Power plants on rooftops, Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a notice to the Centre and other seven respondents for October 29 on Friday. The petition was filed on Thursday.

The Additional Solicitor General of India, Satyapal Jain, was appeared on the behalf of the Centre in the high court Friday.

Seven other respondents including Uttar Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (UHVPN), Dakshan Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (DHVPN), Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HREDA) and Secretary, Direct Benefit Transfer Mission and Ministry of Renewable Energy Department, Haryana etc.

The offices of UHVPN/DHVPN and HREDA located in Panchkula.

Three applicants firms challenged several conditions mentioned in the tenders flouted by UHVPN/DHVPN regarding the installation of solver power plants on the rooftops in residential areas throughout Haryana in 2019.

The challenged conditions include the allocation of 40 percent subsidy on the total cost of plant to a customer from the pockets of entrepreneurs, submission of separate Rs 10 lakh guarantee with UHVPN and DHVPN respectively prior before initiating the project and conditions that only make solar plant manufactures eligible to come on the panel of solar installation firms.

Advocate Rajesh Gupta, who represented the petitioners, said, “Conditions mentioned in the tenders are against the interest of Micro Small enterprises firms. The conditions only suit to big players and manufacturing companies, which deal in the production of solar power plants and equipments. The small enterprise firms purchased different parts of solar system from various firms, assembled and installed on the rooftops. The harsh conditions will kill the small scale industry in the state.”