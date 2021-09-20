Install oxygen plants, next three months crucial: Chandigarh Health Secretary to private hospitals

Stating that next three months are very crucial, UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg has issued orders to private hospitals to remain prepared for the third wave and that it is mandatory for hospitals with 50 beds or more to install an oxygen plant.

“Considering the threat of third wave of COVID-19, there is urgency to remain prepared for handing the positivity rate which may be even higher than the second wave during the month of April/May 2021. Next three months, i.e. up to 31.12.2021, are very crucial and we need to remain in alert mode,” it was said.

With regard to oxygen supply, the private hospitals have been advised to install a PSA oxygen plant which is mandatory for the hospitals having 50 or more beds.

A meeting was convened by Garg on September 10 and all the available information about the technology was shared. Subsequently, the matter was discussed with the Chief Architect, UT Administration, and it was agreed to allow the installation of the PSA plant on the rooftop of the private hospitals.

It was specified that each private hospital should have enough empty cylinders to take care of delay in the refilling even up to 48 or 72 hours, i.e. back-up for two-three days.

Accordingly, there should be a sufficient number of oxygen cylinders, that is at least three times of daily requirement, it was said.

The hospitals have also been directed that the oxygen supply pipeline and other equipment need to be immediately tested and repaired, if required, to ensure that there is no leakage.

“There should not be any leakage and the staff should be trained in rational use of oxygen. Training for optimum utilisation of oxygen was conducted during the second wave and the same can again be conducted at a short notice of three days from any of the private hospitals. The equipment like flow meters and other consumables should be available in sufficient quantity to take care of any emergency,” the order said.

Garg said that an oxygen audit team may be formed to check the leakages and other discrepancies in oxygen flow system of the hospital at least on a weekly basis. Proper record should be kept for oxygen supplies and its utilisation on a daily basis.

It was also said that as a back-up plan and to reduce dependency on oxygen cylinders, there is a need to have sufficient number of oxygen concentrators (10 ltrs capacity) equal to the number of beds in the private hospital.

The order mentioned that since oxygen is highly supportive to combustion, required number of fire-extinguishers and fire-hydrants should be available in working condition. A fire audit need to be got conducted from the fire department within next 15 days.

With regard to critical medicines, it was said that there should be a buffer stock of all the critical medicines.

The suggestive list of the medicines may be obtained from the Director of Health Services. The Health Secretary directed that the ambulances must be equipped with the facilities to handle and transport the oxygenating patients and critical care patients.

The ambulance drivers and the staff must be trained in basic life support and ambulance oxygen delivery system so that the patient care can be enhanced for better outcome.