Inspector who heads Himachal Police’s orchestra suspended ‘for earning Rs 6,000’ through social media

The action against Kumar came after the department found that a written reply he had submitted on July 3 in reply to a show cause notice did not address the allegations against him.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has suspended Inspector Vijay Kumar, the lead singer and the head of the acclaimed police orchestra ‘Harmony of the Pines’ over allegations that he monetised his musical content and earned Rs 6,000 from social media without informing the authorities. DGP Ashok Tewari also ordered a department inquiry into the matter, an official said.

Based on an order issued by the Commandant, 1st Himachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalion, Junga, the inquiry has been handed over to DSP Kamal Kishore, who has been directed to submit a report within three months, the official said.

It has been alleged that Kumar allegedly earned around Rs 6,000 from social media posts in violation of the service rules. While the official handle of the Harmony of the Pines has 3.29 lakh followers on Instagram, Kumar has 1.64 lakh.