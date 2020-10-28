Inspector suspended for refusing election duty on ‘medical’ grounds

Sources said that senior officers were not convinced with the medical certificate and the suspension was ordered after a fact-finding probe of the certificate. (Representational Image)

INSPECTOR RAJDEEP Singh was suspended with immediate effect on Tuesday, for reportedly submitting a medical certificate describing himself incapable to do election duties in the upcoming Baroda bypolls in Haryana.

He was sent to Police Lines, Sector 26. SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal issued the suspension orders.

Sources said that senior officers were not convinced with the medical certificate and the suspension was ordered after a fact-finding probe of the certificate. Inspector Rajdeep Singh posted in the VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police.

Earlier, he was posted as SHO of PS 31.

“Inspector Rajdeep Singh was scheduled to go on election duty today. He failed. It is indiscipline. Election duty is considered to be a sensitive duty. No one can take it lightly. The action was taken following the recommendation of a DSP rank officer,” said SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

The report had been forwarded by DSP Rashmi Yadav Sharma. Sources said Inspector Singh was advised rest till November 2 by a government doctor. Singh is on leave.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police has sent five battalions for the election duties in the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Each battalion comprised 80 police personnel. Three battalions were sent to UP, while two were sent to Haryana.

DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel is supervising the battalions in UP. Three inspectors including Mohan Lal, Surinder Singh and Pawan Kumar were also accompanying DSP Chandel.

DSP Umrao Singh is looking after the battalions in Haryana. Two inspectors were attached with him.

The bypolls will be held on November 3 and results will be announced on November 10.

“The duty period of the battalions can be extended. They can also be sent for election duties in Bihar. Assembly election in Bihar will start in a three-phased manner from tomorrow. The counting will be held on November 10,” said a police officer.

The concerning states will pay the Chandigarh Police for charges of manpower. Officers deputed in the election duties will also get monetary benefit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.