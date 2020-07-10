Inspector Kaur files application for anticipatory bail: ‘CBI registered FIR on distorted facts, without an iota of truth’

Kaur filed an anticipatory bail plea in the special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. (Representational image) Kaur filed an anticipatory bail plea in the special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. (Representational image)

Nine days after the CBI booked Chandigarh Police inspector, Jaswinder Kaur for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, the accused filed an anticipatory bail on Thursday.

The other accused in the matter, Bhagwan Singh, has already been sent to judicial custody.

Kaur filed an anticipatory bail plea in the special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. The court has issued notice to CBI for Friday to file the reply.

In the bail application, Inspector Kaur, through her counsels, has argued that she has been falsely implicated in the FIR registered by the CBI. “…bare perusal of the FIR clearly reflects to have been registered at the whims of some police officials who are opposing the petitioner time and again being not part of any lobby clubbed with some political and oblique motive…,” read the application.

Kaur stated that on June 5, 2020, she was posted as SHO Manimajra, where a complaint was received alleging that Gurdeep Singh and his wife Jaswinder Kaur of Manimajra duped a person Randhir Singh of Rs 30 lakh, on the pretext of clearing an exam and interview for the post of ETO in Haryana and securing a job for his wife.

Following the complaint, both the parties were summoned to PS Manimajra, but with the intervention of Bhagwan Singh, who is an Akali Dal leader, the parties struck a compromise.

Gurdeep Singh stated that he would return the money to Randhir Singh in installments, and paid Rs 2 lakh to Randhir. He added that Rs 3 lakh will be paid by July 1, 2020, and for the rest of the amount four cheques were given. The compromise was executed on June 21, 2020, and a DDR was registered at PS Manimajra.

The bail petition further mentioned that after five days of the compromise, June 26, 2020, Gurdeep Singh moved the CBI alleging that Rs 5 lakh is to be given to Inspector Kaur (SHO Manimajra) as bribe, of which Rs 2 lakh has already been paid, and Rs 3 lakh remains.

“…Even conversation between Gurdeep Singh and Bhagwan Singh is shown to have been recorded and even in the whole conversation which is recorded transcript of which is attached with the FIR and runs into as many as 14 pages, there is no mention of alleged bribe amount to be given to the petitioner (Inspector Kaur)…”, read the application.

It has also been stated that the transcript of the conversation fortifies that a compromise of Rs 28 lakh seems to have been executed, and does not mention a bribe.

Kaur further stated that the CBI registered the FIR bases on distorted facts, without any iota of truth in it.

Meanwhile, Gurdeep Singh too has accused in a job money scam earlier, for which an FIR was registered at PS Vigilance, Mohali. He is also facing a trial in that case. Gurdeep Singh is also the son-in-law of a sitting congress MLA from Punjab.

Kaur further stated that in the FIR, Bhagwan Singh was arrested on night of June 29, 2020, and soon thereafter CBI team raided her house from 12 midnight to 5 am and conducted a search when she was at her house.

She added that she was also interrogated and the records were checked, but she was not arrested. But now she apprehends that she will be arrested and put behind bars for no fault of hers and is hence seeking anticipatory bail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd