Inspector Jaswinder Kaur bribery case: Co-accused granted bail by CBI court

The special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Friday granted bail to Bhagwan Singh, an accomplice of Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, in a graft case.

The bail was granted by the special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. Accused Bhagwan Singh was also directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Accused Jaswinder Kaur is still lodged at Burail jail.

Through his counsel advocate Parul Mittal, Bhagwan Singh argued that he has been falsely implicated in the case and the money alleged to be the bribe money was not on account of bribe, but was the part payment of the settlement amount agreed upon by the now complainant, Gurdeep Singh and one Randhir Singh. The counsel further argued that no useful purpose would be served by allowing the accused to languish in judicial custody as it will take a long time for the completion of investigation, filing of challan and conclusion of trial.

The CBI, however, opposed the bail plea stating that Singh does not deserve the concession of bail as the allegations leveled against the accused are of serious nature, and while the investigation is at a crucial stage, there was sufficient material on record to presume that the accused had demanded and accepted illegal gratification of Rs one lakh, on behalf of accused Jaswinder Kaur, the then SHO of Manimajra police station.

After hearing the arguments, the Court held that there was nothing on record to show that if released on bail, the applicant/accused may run from the process of law or misuse the concession of bail as he had duly cooperated with the investigating agency during the course of his police remand, as submitted by learned Public Prosecutor for the CBI. The Court said that the applicant is a private and rustic person, and thus, granted him bail.

