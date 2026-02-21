Inspected over 2,000 govt schools since assuming office, says Bains

He said, “There is no district left from Pathankot to Fazilka, Ferozepur to Mohali. This is my passion, this is my obsession. There are 20,000 schools in Punjab, and I am on a mission.”

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarFeb 21, 2026 11:24 AM IST
Inspected over 2,000 govt schools since assuming office, says BainsThe education minister on Friday also led a School Education Department delegation to the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains conducted a surprise inspection at Government Senior Secondary School, Jhita Kalan, on Friday. During his visit, he announced that he has completed ground inspections of over 2,000 government schools across Punjab since assuming office, setting what he termed an ‘unprecedented benchmark in the state’s history’.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Bains said, “I have set a new record by conducting ground visits to more than 2,000 government schools across the state since I assumed office. This marks the first time in Punjab’s history that an Education Minister has undertaken such an extensive, grassroots-level review of the education system.”

He said, “There is no district left from Pathankot to Fazilka, Ferozepur to Mohali. This is my passion, this is my obsession. There are 20,000 schools in Punjab, and I am on a mission.”

He interacted with staff and students, and claimed that he reviewed the standards of education and management at the school and assessed the progress of the ‘Samarth’ program — a flagship initiative aimed at addressing the learning crisis in primary classes.

Bains said, “Through the ‘Samarth’ program, we identified the children (those unable to read or write) and worked on them. Where we have good teachers, the results are excellent.” The education minister warned that strict action would be taken against educators who fail to discharge their responsibilities.

Bains also directed officials to expedite ongoing development projects to sustain the momentum of reforms being carried out under “Punjab Sikhya Kranti”.

The education minister on Friday also led a School Education Department delegation to the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. There he held interactions with global technology firms including Google, Deloitte, Intel, OpenAI, NVIDIA and Dell. Bains also held detailed discussions with education and AI ecosystem pioneers, including Wadhwani AI, gnani.ai and Bodh.ai. The delegation also engaged with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Education, gaining insights on national AI strategy, digital public infrastructure and governance models that could be adapted for Punjab’s classroom.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
Advertisement