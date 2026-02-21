Inspected over 2,000 govt schools since assuming office, says Bains

The education minister on Friday also led a School Education Department delegation to the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains conducted a surprise inspection at Government Senior Secondary School, Jhita Kalan, on Friday. During his visit, he announced that he has completed ground inspections of over 2,000 government schools across Punjab since assuming office, setting what he termed an ‘unprecedented benchmark in the state’s history’.

Bains said, “I have set a new record by conducting ground visits to more than 2,000 government schools across the state since I assumed office. This marks the first time in Punjab’s history that an Education Minister has undertaken such an extensive, grassroots-level review of the education system.”

He said, “There is no district left from Pathankot to Fazilka, Ferozepur to Mohali. This is my passion, this is my obsession. There are 20,000 schools in Punjab, and I am on a mission.”