Inspect commercial properties, Mohali DC tells civic body

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has directed the Municipal Corporation to inspect the commercial properties to see if the owners of these properties are doing any kind of violations. The directions were issued after the administration received complaints that some people are using their properties for business for which they did not take any licence.

In a letter to the Municipal Commissioner, the DC has asked him to carry out inspection within 15 days and submit a report to her. The letter was issued on September 14.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the DC said that she received complaints about the violations by some property owners. “We have complaints. We want to check what kind of violations these are. So I have asked the MC Commissioner to carry out inspection,” the DC added.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that there were complaints that people who are allowed to run a stationery shop are running

internet cafe and there were complaints that some people were running eateries for which they were not allowed. An officer said that it was for the first time that such an inspection was being carried out in the city. The exercise is also aimed to check the immigration firms which are operating with new names after the registration of cases against the owners.

“With this exercise, the immigration firm owners who were operating with new names and again duping people could be traced,” the officer said.

