Inquiry initiated against private hospital found receiving 400 oxygen cylinders per day in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Administration initiated a detailed inquiry against a private hospital, which had been receiving an “abnormal quantity” of 400 oxygen cylinders per day.

Officials of the administration said that “a private hospital was found taking an abnormal quantity of 400 oxygen cylinders per day, while another hospital of almost same capacity was consuming about 90 cylinders.”

The official said: “The consumption of each private hospital was examined with regard to its capacity and bed reserved for Covid-19 patients. The senior doctors from government hospitals could not analyse and find out the possible reasons for such an abnormal consumption by that private hospital.”

He further said, “According to the doctors, it seems almost impossible to consume such quantity even if all the patients were on ventilators. The issue has been taken seriously and it has been decided that a detailed inquiry will be carried out in the matter. Thereafter, appropriate action will be taken against the authorities of the hospital, in accordance with the findings.”

Following the observation, it was decided that a team of senior doctors from GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 will visit private hospitals and government hospitals next week to educate and sensitise the hospital staffers regarding optimum utilisation of oxygen, which is a precious commodity.

Senior doctors said that some of the reasons for wastage may be leakage in the oxygen pipelines and outlets, oxygen valves are left open sometimes, and oxygen masks are not fitted property over the face of the patients. They further said that the guideline to maintain the saturation level at 94 instead of 100 is not being followed and the flow of oxygen is not as per the requirement of the patients in many cases.

Meanwhile, the UT Administration stated on Saturday that “considering the increase in the number of beds in the Covid Wards and ICU and influx of more patients, the consumption of oxygen has suddenly increased.”

To ensure smooth supply of oxygen to all the healthcare institutions in Chandigarh, officers have been stationed at the INOX Plant at Barotiwala, Baddi, in Himachal Pradesh. Moreover, police escort is provided to the oxygen tankers while driving from INOX Plant to Chandigarh to reduce the travel time and avoid any untoward incident.

At least three private oxygen refilling vendors have also been authorized for re-filling medical oxygen from the quota of Chandigarh. The rate for re-filling of oxygen cylinders has been fixed at par with the approved rate of GMCH-32.

Several officers have also been stationed on the premises of the private refilling vendors to ensure that oxygen cylinders are being issued in a regulated manner and there is no diversion from the UT Quota.

At the same time, round-the-clock police security is being provided at one of the oxygen generation plant at Industrial Area, Chandigarh, as in two incidents certain influential persons, who were not eligible for receiving medical oxygen, were pressurising the vendors to give them oxygen cylinders.

A senior PCS officer has been deputed to keep a check on supply of oxygen to private hospitals and the daily Quota has been fixed for each private hospital in Chandigarh. The private hospitals have also been attached to private vendors to avoid confusion and regulate the actual supply in an efficient manner.

Surprise check

A team of senior officers of the Administration visited the oxygen generation plant at Industrial Area Chandigarh and the oxygen re-filling plant at Derabassi. During the surprise visit, it was observed that the process of re-filling of oxygen cylinders has been going on smoothly and proper security is being provided by the police.

The pressure of oxygen in the cylinders were also randomly checked and found to be correct. The rates fixed by the Administration were being charged and the daily quota fixed for the private hospitals were being followed, said the officials.

Centre requested to enhance quantity of meical oxygen

Adviser to Administrator Manoj Parida informed on Satirday that after following corrective measures, now there is sufficient availability of medical oxygen for both government and private hospitals. However, the central government has been requested to increase the quota of oxygen for Chandigarh from 20 MT to 35 MT to take care of the increasing bed capacity, especially at the newly set-up Mini Covid Care Centers and to take care of unforeseen eventualities.