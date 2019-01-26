Inmates of Burail jail to have frequent access to landline phone

The inmates of Burail jail will now have more frequent access to the landline phone facility available at the Burail jail, to speak to their relatives. The official announcement of the revised initiative is expected to be made by the IG Prisons on the Republic Day on the jail premises itself.

As per earlier schedule, the jail inmates have been allowed to talk to their relatives from the landline phone twice a week which was for 10 minutes, and five minutes in a day.

Meanwhile, as per the new proposed plan of the Burail jail authorities, now the inmates will be able to talk to their relatives thrice a week which will be 15 minutes per week, that is five minutes per day.

An official of the jail said that as per the jail manual, the inmates have the permission to talk to their two relatives over the jail phone. The family members of the inmates with whom they want to talk are registered with the authorities after verification, and the inmate then cannot talk on any other phone numbers apart from the two phone numbers that the inmate has provided and which have been verified by the jail authorities. Meanwhile, the phone numbers provided by the prisoners of High Security barrack are verified by the police itself as whether the people concerned are relatives of the inmates or not. The prisoners serving imprisonment under NDPS charges are not entitled for the facility as per the jail rules.

As per jail officials, the inmates talk on the phone under the surveillance of the jail staff, and the conversation is recorded during the call due to security concerns, and an operator of the jail staff also hears the calls. If the inmate tries to talk about something leading to security breach then the phone call is disconnected immediately by the staff who are keeping a track of the call conversation.

A senior official of the Burail jail said that after the calling time is revised from 10 minutes to 15 minutes, and from twice to thrice a week, the rush of relatives reaching the jail to meet the inmates at jail is then expected to come down, which will reduce the chances of any security breach at the jail.