Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

INLD to begin padyatra from February 20, to cover all 90 assembly constituencies in seven months

The yatra will commence from Nuh and go on for nearly seven months before concluding on September 25 — the birth anniversary of INLD founder and former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is taking strides in its attempt to stay politically relevant in Haryana’s politics ahead of the state Assembly polls, with the party’s lone MLA Abhay Chautala on Thursday stating that he will start a padyatra from February 20 next year to connect with the masses.

INLD’s state president Nafe Singh Rathi said, “The yatra shall cover all the 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana. A nine-member committee has been constituted to work out all the modalities and prepare a route map. The committee members include retired IAS officer RS Chaudhary, former DGP of Haryana MS Malik, former chief Parliamentary secretary Sham Singh Rana, Prakash Bharti, Karan Singh Chautala, Sumitra Devi, Umed Lohan and Surjit Sandhu.”

An INLD office bearer added, “February 20 is celebrated as World Day for Social Justice, which is why this day has been chosen to begin this padyatra so that people of Haryana can be saved from the BJP-JJP coalition government and INLD can come back to power to serve the people of Haryana, farmers and all other sections of the society”.

Abhay Chautala shall be leading this rally that cut through all 22 districts covering 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana. “A meeting of the party’s core committee is scheduled in Jind on December 25. On Thursday, a meeting of Mewat district office bearers of the party was held in Mewat. Primarily, the padyatra shall cover majority of the villages and cover approximately 20 kms daily,” an INLD’s leader said.

The padyatra is being dubbed as a “Parivartan Rally” by the INLD, which has a lone MLA — Abhay Chautala — in Haryana’s 90-member House. During this padyatra, Abhay Chautala shall be taking night-halts in villages.

Abhay Chautala, previously had also led an agitation seeking Sutlej-Yamuna-Link waters in 2017.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:37:02 pm
