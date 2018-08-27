INLD MLA Hari Chand Midha dies of cardiac arrest

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at the cremation ceremony. (Express photo) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at the cremation ceremony. (Express photo)

INDIAN NATIONAL Lok Dal MLA from Jind assembly constituency, Dr Hari Chand Midha, who was suffering from a kidney ailment and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, for the last three days, passed away Saturday night. He was 76.

Midha is survived by his wife, a son and four daughters. His elder son Avinash Midha died in a road accident in 1993. He was cremated in his native village.

Midha retired from the Army and then started social service. Recognised for his social work in Jind constituency, he contested on INLD’s ticket in 2009 and 2014 and won both times.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu attended the cremation Sunday.

“It is a loss for entire Haryana. Midha was a beloved leader of people not only in Jind constituency but entire region. That is the reason, why people today have gathered in such large numbers to participate in his cremation. On my and Haryana government’s behalf, I offer my condolences to the bereaved family”, Khattar said while interacting with the mediapersons at Jind Sunday.

