‘Inkreadible’ celebrates young writers, artistes and poets

“There should be separate research and study about military psychology, and it should be coined as a specified genre,” said General VP Malik, former Chief of Indian Army during The Inkreadible Writer Festival 2023 on Saturday that attracted literary enthusiasts from around the country.

The festival, which was held at Infosys Campus IT Park, Chandigarh, featured a diverse array of events, including author readings, panel discussions, book signings, and a musical extravaganza by sitar exponent Pandit Harwinder Sharma and Sunaini Sharma, granddaughter of famous Punjabi singer Surender Kaur.

Notable authors in attendance included Mandeep Rai, Ranjit Powar, Manju Jaidka, Neelesh Kulkarni, Jupinderjit Singh, and Saachi Dhillon. Each of the speakers shared their insights about writing process.

In the session Guts and Glory, moderated by Col DS Cheema, Lt Gen KS Mann called the Agniveer scheme an immature decision and said experimenting in the Army is a very high-risk job.

Talking about the falling readership among the youth, Jupinderjit Singh, who released his book Butchered for Love, based on the Jassi honour killing, said it was up to them to raise the bar.

The festival had a session titled Teeny Tales that had three young writers. Saikirit Gulati, a Class VIII student and author of three books, one of them on the gardens of Chandigarh, Maann Pratap Vashisht, a Class IV student who authored a book on his adventures titled SuperMaann, and Jaiveer Singh, who said he was hoping his novel would be turned into a movie.

The session was moderated by another young writer and Class XI student Angel Ahluwalia.

The session concluded with stirring poetry by an eclectic group that included Alka Kansra, former head of chemistry department at MCM DAV college, Nagina Bains, an educationist, and Army veteran Col VP Singh who dedicated his poem to a soldier who died in his arms.

The event was organised in association with literary art groups Novel Bunch, Vibrant Networking Forum, and Infosys.