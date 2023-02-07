Two injured in firing outside Ludhiana court complex

Two people suffered bullet injuries following a clash between two groups at the backside of the district court complex in Ludhiana on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when members of both groups were in the court complex to attend the hearing in an old case of 2020.

Police said that four shots were fired and two people, one from each group, suffered bullet injuries in the incident. The injured have been identified as Himanshu (27) and Jaspreet Singh Sahil (28). Himanshu suffered a bullet injury on his hand while Sahil suffered two bullet injuries in his stomach, police said.

JCP (law and order) Saumya Mishra said that the incident took place due to a old rivalry between the two groups.

Mishra said, “In 2020, an FIR under Sections 323, 452, 148 and 149 of IPC was registered at Model Town police station on the statement of Gurcharan Singh against Jaspreet Singh alias Sahil and others at Model Town police station. Sahil along with his accomplices had allegedly barged into Gurcharan’s house and thrashed him.”

Gurcharan and his friend Himanshu and Sahil from the other group and his accomplices had come to the court to attend the hearing when clash happened.

Police said an FIR under Sections 307, 323, 341, 160, 148, 149, 506 of IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act was registered against Inderpal Jandu, a local Congress worker, Gurcharan, Manjinder, Deep, Lovedeep, Sahil, Himanshu, Mastan alias Rambo and other unidentified people with division number 5 police station. Six people have also been rounded up and two injured are admitted at hospital, Mishra said.