‘Influencer’ SDM deactivates social media accounts amid row over product promotion

2020-batch HPAS officer with more than 9 lakh followers on social media posted videos promoting supplements, deletes post after backlash

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 28, 2026 10:19 PM IST
The 32-year-old is an active social media user and had over nine lakh followers on multiple platforms, 3.74 lakh on Instagram, 3.71 lakh on Facebook, over one lakh on X, and and approximately 65,000 subscribers on YouTube. (Special Arrangement)The 32-year-old is an active social media user and had over nine lakh followers on multiple platforms, 3.74 lakh on Instagram, 3.71 lakh on Facebook, over one lakh on X, and and approximately 65,000 subscribers on YouTube. (Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shimla (Urban) SDM Oshin Sharma Saturday deactivated her social media accounts on various platforms reportedly after being warned by senior officers over promoting products, including supplements and jewellery, it has been learnt.

While a senior officer, requesting not to be named, said that a notice too has been issued to Sharma, the 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officer denied it.

“I deactivated my social media accounts as my seniors conveyed me to take down some of the content, which somehow fall in the category of promotion of private brands. I have deactivated my social media accounts for the time being. No notice has been served to me,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

The 32-year-old is an active social media user and had over nine lakh followers on multiple platforms, 3.74 lakh on Instagram, 3.71 lakh on Facebook, over one lakh on X, and and approximately 65,000 subscribers on YouTube.

A row erupted after she shared short video of unboxing nutritional supplements and protein bars, apparently targetting gym goers, on her official social media accounts. Several social media users asked how an administrative officer, drawing salary from government, was being allowed to promote such things. It was alleged that such promotional activity was in direct violation of the Civil Services Conduct Rules 15(1), which prohibits government servants from engaging directly or indirectly in any trade, business, or other employment, or holding elective office or canvassing, without prior sanction.

A senior officer, privy to the developments, said, “The issue came to the knowledge of the Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta through the media reports and a formal ‘complaint’. The chief secretary directed Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap to look into this matter. Kashyap in turn asked Sharma not to engage in any such activity in the future”.

Chief Secretary Gupta confirmed that he had asked the Shimla DC to look into the matter. When asked if any notice has been issued to Sharma, Gupta said, “It is too early to say. The matter is under consideration.”

Story continues below this ad

Sharma, meanwhile, accepted that she did post videos about certain products on her social media account “because I have been using these products” for the last one year. “I didn’t have the intention to promote these products in any way, especially commercially. I deactivated my accounts as my seniors said that some of the posts were not in the public interest,” Sharma told the Indian Express.

The young officer, however, is not new to controversies. In September 2024, Sharma, who was then serving as Tehsildar at Sandhol in Mandi, was transferred without a designated posting. While administration had not cited any reason behind the abrupt transfer, it was alleged that she had been served a notice over pending official work while prioritising social media activities.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments