‘Influencer’ SDM deactivates social media accounts amid row over product promotion

The 32-year-old is an active social media user and had over nine lakh followers on multiple platforms, 3.74 lakh on Instagram, 3.71 lakh on Facebook, over one lakh on X, and and approximately 65,000 subscribers on YouTube. (Special Arrangement)

Shimla (Urban) SDM Oshin Sharma Saturday deactivated her social media accounts on various platforms reportedly after being warned by senior officers over promoting products, including supplements and jewellery, it has been learnt.

While a senior officer, requesting not to be named, said that a notice too has been issued to Sharma, the 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officer denied it.

“I deactivated my social media accounts as my seniors conveyed me to take down some of the content, which somehow fall in the category of promotion of private brands. I have deactivated my social media accounts for the time being. No notice has been served to me,” Sharma told The Indian Express.