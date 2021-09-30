Infighting in Congress has left police demoralised, administration paralysed, says BJP’s Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday slammed the Congress for creating disorder and instability in Punjab right before the state Assembly elections.

In a statement released on Thursday today, Chugh said ugly infighting in the Punjab Congress has not only paralysed the governance in the state but has also exposed Punjab to national security risks. “The gameplans of ISI [Pakistan’s intelligence agency] are obvious near Punjab’s borders. The infighting within the Congress government has merely compounded the issue,” Chugh said, adding that if the Congress allowed it to persist, it might plunge the state into serious law and order problem.

He said the frequent attack on the newly-appointed Punjab DGP by a section of Congress leaders has demoralised the state police, with the officers now caught in uncertainty and indecision. “This is a very dangerous situation for Punjab which has generated a sense of insecurity among people”, he said.

The BJP leader added that the organisational crisis within the Congress has made Punjab a drifting state and it is time that the people of the state decisively showed the door to the ruling party.

“In the state cabinet, tainted ministers have been inducted to persist with the mafia raj in Punjab. On the other hand, some ministers have resigned even as their offices and departments are left god-forsaken,” said Chugh.