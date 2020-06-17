Infant dies after fire breaks out in slum area at Teur village

. At the time of the fire, the victim was sleeping inside a shanty. Forty to forty-five shanties are situated at the spot where the fire broke out.

An infant died due to burn injuries after a fire broke out at Teur village near Kharar on Tuesday. A woman was also injured in the incident. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh announced financial assistance to the family of the victim.

The fire broke out around 3.30 pm. At the time of the fire, the victim was sleeping inside a shanty. Forty to forty-five shanties are situated at the spot where the fire broke out.

Fire Officer Mohan Lal Verma said that they received the call around 3.45 pm, following which three fire tenders were pressed into service. He added that television sets and table fans were found burnt at the spot which suggested that the fire could have broken out due to short circuit.

“Some people told us that a man had cooked food and then left. The fire may have broken out due to the burnt woods. The reason for the fire could not be ascertained yet,” he said.

The shanties are located near open fields. The administration is yet to figure out how the people had got power connection as burnt TV sets and coolers were found at the spot.

Kharar SDM Himanshu Jain, who was present at the spot, said that a child, Adiya, aged between four-five suffered 100 per cent burns and died. Besides, another woman too suffered injuries. The woman was admitted to Kharar Civil Hospital.

The SDM said that they had made arrangements for other affected families in the nearby gurdwaras and provided food to them.

“The process of assessing the loss is on. Our teams are working to provide essentials to the needy,” he added.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia for the family of the deceased. He also ordered the civil administration to assess the losses so as to provide relief to the victims.

