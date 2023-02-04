Industry fleeing to other states, nothing in new policy to attract investors: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was “perpetrating a fraud on industrialists” in Punjab by announcing a “new” industrial policy to deflect attention from its failure to provide a congenial atmosphere in the state, which had led to the flight of industry from Punjab to other States”.

Terming the “new” industrial policy as “a knee jerk reaction” and as “one which did not provide any incentive to home grown industries”, the SAD chief said, “The policy is mere hog wash. There are no quantifiable benefits.

It is deliberately opaque on benefits except those to the proposed lone anchor units. There is nothing in the policy which makes it competitive with the policies of the neighbouring States. There is no reason why industry from outside Punjab should invest in the state.”

Asserting that the industrial climate would get worse in the coming days, Badal said, “We are already witnessing the steady migration of Punjab industry to Uttar Pradesh. The next phase of migration will be worse as mismanagement of the power sector and PSPCL will result in severe power cuts in the summer giving a body blow to industrial sector in the state.”

He added that investment in Punjab had been severely affected during the tenure of the previous Congress government which had virtually dismantled the Invest Punjab department.

“The situation has become worse now. This is because the culture of extortions has rattled the business community and sent wrong signals about Punjab both nationally and internationally. This is why despite a multi crore spend, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s trips both in India and abroad have been abysmal failures,” he added.