scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Industry fleeing to other states, nothing in new policy to attract investors: SAD

Asserting that the industrial climate would get worse in the coming days, Badal said, “We are already witnessing the steady migration of Punjab industry to Uttar Pradesh.

SAD chief said, “The policy is mere hog wash. There are no quantifiable benefits". (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Industry fleeing to other states, nothing in new policy to attract investors: SAD
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was “perpetrating a fraud on industrialists” in Punjab by announcing a “new” industrial policy to deflect attention from its failure to provide a congenial atmosphere in the state, which had led to the flight of industry from Punjab to other States”.

Terming the “new” industrial policy as “a knee jerk reaction” and as “one which did not provide any incentive to home grown industries”, the SAD chief said, “The policy is mere hog wash. There are no quantifiable benefits.

It is deliberately opaque on benefits except those to the proposed lone anchor units. There is nothing in the policy which makes it competitive with the policies of the neighbouring States. There is no reason why industry from outside Punjab should invest in the state.”

Asserting that the industrial climate would get worse in the coming days, Badal said, “We are already witnessing the steady migration of Punjab industry to Uttar Pradesh. The next phase of migration will be worse as mismanagement of the power sector and PSPCL will result in severe power cuts in the summer giving a body blow to industrial sector in the state.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

He added that investment in Punjab had been severely affected during the tenure of the previous Congress government which had virtually dismantled the Invest Punjab department.

“The situation has become worse now. This is because the culture of extortions has rattled the business community and sent wrong signals about Punjab both nationally and internationally. This is why despite a multi crore spend, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s trips both in India and abroad have been abysmal failures,” he added.

 

More from Chandigarh

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 03:12 IST
Next Story

Two days after Gov’s drugs in grocery store remarks, Mann balm for police force

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close