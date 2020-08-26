Industries Minister tests positive, 1,293 fresh cases in Punjab

State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal at the Punjab MLA hostel in Chandigarh ahead of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session, on Tuesday. Express

Punjab’s Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora, who is the Congress MLA from Hoshiarpur, was among 1,293 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to 44,577.

Also, 49 more deaths were reported in Punjab, driving up the total count of Covid-19 deaths in the state to 1,178.

Congress MLA from Rajpura, Hardial Kamboj, and Akali MLA from Sanaur, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, also tested positive for Covid-19.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union Cabinet minister Harsimrat Badal and their two children tested negative on Tuesday. Akali patriarch and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal did not get himself tested. It was learnt that he was in isolation for more than two months and was not meeting anyone. Meanwhile, because 18 employees at Badal house have been tested positive, it has been declared as a containment zone. Samples of other staff members deployed at former CM’s house are being taken.

Coronavirus Explained Oxford trials begin in Pune; India in talks with Russia on Sputnik-V

The coronavirus risk for animals, high or low

New research: A model for treating two patients with one ventilator Click here for more

The fatalities reported across the state on Tuesday included a doctor working with a private hospital in Jalandhar.

Eleven deaths were reported from Ludhiana, nine from Mohali, five each from Amritsar and Patiala, four each from Faridkot and Jalandhar, three from Sangrur, two each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga and one each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mansa and Pathankot.

Maximum new cases were also reported from Ludhiana (175), followed by Mohali (154), Gurdaspur (149), Patiala (140) and Jalandhar (119).

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (335), followed by Jalandhar with 142 deaths and Patiala and Amritsar with 130 deaths each. Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (9,322), followed by Jalandhar (5,484), Patiala (5,183) and Amritsar (3,465).

Sangrur has reported 74 deaths, fifth highest among the districts, and 2,005 cases of infection, sixth highest among the districts. Mohali has reported 3,014 cases of infection, fifth highest among the districts and 64 deaths, sixth highest from any district.

Four cops from Ludhiana city police, two from Moga and two from Ludhiana rural tested positive Tuesday. Gurcharan Singh (55), a PPS officer posted as DSP (Third India Reserve Battalion, Ludhiana) tested positive. An assistant sub-inspector from Dharampura police post, a constable from Ramgarh police post and a sub-inspector from Police Lines, were other cops who tested positive in Ludhiana city.

Two cops, posted as reader and gunman to DSP (Raikot) tested positive from Ludhiana rural police. A sub-inspector posted as SHO Smalsar police station and an ASI posted as incharge of Balkhandi police post tested positive in Moga.

As per the official media bulletin by Punjab government on Tuesday, there are 14,254 active cases, 499 on oxygen support and 55 on ventilator support. So far, 29,145 patients have been discharged.

(With PTI and ENS inputs from Jalandhar and Ludhiana)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd