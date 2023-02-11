Industrialists protest new policy, say will boycott Invest Punjab summit

Members of different industrial organisations staged a protest against the new industrial and business policy in cycle market on Friday evening and announced to boycott the upcoming invest Punjab summit to be held in Mohali on February 23 and 24. They also alleged that the government had made false promises in their election manifesto.

Badish Jindal, convenor of All Industries and Trade Forum, said, “The industrial associations of Ludhiana will soon hold a meeting with the industrial associations in Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mohali to decide on the next major protest against the government.”

Narinder Bhamra, president of fasteners manufacturers association of India, said, “In their new policy, the government is assuring the Investors to refund 200% of their investment, up to Rs 4,000 per month to their workers, power @rate of Rs 5, exemption of registration and other charges. If implemented, it will become the reason for closure of existing industries as with cheap power, labour benefits and refund of investment, the product cost of new industries will be much cheaper compared to existing industries so slowly the existing industries will close down.”

Jindal added that AAP assured to resolve the issue of mix land use areas, but only five months are left for the deadline of working of industries in these areas but the government is not ready to discuss on this issue, which will affect the future of 40,000 industries of Ludhiana alone and 70,000 industries in Punjab.

Raj Kumar Singla, another industrialist, said that the government recently imposed ground water charges for industries. “The industries are charged 1% of total ground water but farmers are given 50% of ground water free of cost. The government is even giving free power to pump water worth Rs 10,000 crore to farmers but nothing to the industries when they provide 70% employment in the state,” he said.

Sunil Mehra, state general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Vyopaar Mandal, also condemned the New Investment Policy and assured support in all the future protests.