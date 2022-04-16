Industrialists criticise 400-time hike in building misuse penalty: ‘Unfair & unjust’

A week since the Chandigarh estate office issued a public notice proposing a 400 time hike in the penalty fee for building violation and misuse, city-based industrialists and traders have expressed their frustration regarding the proposal, saying that it is unfair and unjust on part of the administration.

They also expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the short time period given to submit objections to the proposal.

In the notice to make amendments to the Punjab Capital Act, 1952 issued on April 8, Chandigarh estate proposed to increase the penalty for building violation and misuse from Rs 500 to Rs 2 lakh along with an increase from Rs 20 to Rs 8000 to the per day penalty.

It also proposed a 5 per cent increase in the fee every year. But above all, the proposal to cap the maximum penalty at 20 per cent of the total value of the property based on the collector rate at the time of adjudication has angered industrialists, traders and stakeholders the most.

Naveen Manglani, President Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, said that any changes to the Punjab Capital Act must be made for prospective allotments and all previous allotments should be covered under the original Act and Sale Agreements.

“No need based changes have been allowed for the last 50 years, whereas neighbouring states have been flexible on this. First, the administration must allow need-based changes by taking on board stakeholders, and thereafter define the violations/misuse. I rather feel that the administration must follow the slogan of our Prime Minister – Ease of doing business – and not create hurdles for the MSMEs. The administration is being illogical in making the fine 400 times the previous rate. None of what is said in the notice is acceptable as it is beyond logic,” he said.

Industrialists voiced that the administration must drop the existing violation or misuse notices first, allow need based changes, give sufficient time to set right the violations and only then implement the revised Act. It was also stated that the public notice given for which objections have been invited is on a short notice.

“The Public Notice gives 10 days (out of which 5 days are holidays), within which the suggestions/objections have to

be submitted. This period has to be a minimum of 30 days to deliberate and submit. Moreover, only a room address is mentioned for submissions, no e-mail address is mentioned in the notice. E-mail is an acceptable and convenient form of submission. By creating complexities and giving a short period of notice, it shows that the administration does not want that public to come forward with submissions,” he added.