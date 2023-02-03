Industrialists’ body in Mohali allege bias by Punjab Infotech

Written by Harsh Chaurasia

Mohali Industrialists Association Thursday alleged that a particular clause of the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (PICTCL) has left small property owners at Mohali Industrial Area, Phase 8, high and dry.

According to the clause, in case of a sale or transfer of a plot leased out by the PICTCL, 50 per cent of the unearned increase of the plot has to be paid to PICTCL by the original allottee.

Anurag Aggarwal, president of the MIA said, “Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) abolished the 50 per cent clause as per the 1992 policy, but the Punjab Infotech continues to use it.

Two different policies being followed in the same department of industries and commerce is surprising. MIA stands with victimised members in their demand to scrap this clause”.

MIA member Randeep Singh said that “As per the lease deed, 50 per cent unearned clause is to be charged from the original allottee only. However, but in many cases, it has been carried forward to the second buyer without any policy and without any board of directors’ decision”.

The clause exists only in ELTOP Mohali by Punjab Infotech and in no other industrial estate in Punjab.