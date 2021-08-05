Industrial units in agriculture zones: Haryana formulates land use change policy with sinking fund, incentives

The policy, notified by the Governor, was formulated by the Town and Country Planning Department.

To check haphazard growth of units outside industrial estates, Haryana has come out with Change of Land Use (CLU) policy for industrial clusters and individual industrial units contiguous to industrial cluster, including general warehouses, in agriculture zones for towns across Haryana.

Currently, the CLU permission for industrial units in industrial/ agriculture zone are governed by policy issued on March 19, 2021. However, the existing policy does not permit industrial units in agriculture zone of development plans of towns classified in hyper and high potential zones.

“Further, large number of people who intend to set up industrial units in Haryana prefer to set up industrial units in agriculture zone or outside controlled area due to land cost consideration and high cost of industrial plots in industrial estates developed by HSIIDC or HSVP. This leads to number of scattered industrial units as well as large clusters in agriculture zone without any provision of infrastructure facilities,” AK Singh, Principal Secretary (Town and Country Planning department) wrote in his communication to Director, TCPD.

The policy, now formulated, will be applicable “for Change of Land Use permissions in agriculture zones of development plans of various towns for industrial cluster and individual industrial unit contiguous to the industrial cluster. Industrial units under this policy shall also include General Warehouse (other than agriculture produce)”.

Industrial/warehouse cluster

As per the policy, norms for setting up of industrial clusters, industrial units, general warehouses in all the potential zones shall be classified in hyper, high-I and high-II, medium and low potential zones. In terms of area/ location — for hyper zones — area of cluster shall be 5 acres to 25 acres beyond 1 km of urbanisable zone; minimum area of 0.5 acres for any individual industrial unit in an industrial cluster; and a CETP site of minimum 0.5 acre shall be provided in an industrial cluster. For high-I and high-II zones, it will be same as for hyper zones, but the maximum area of the cluster shall be 20 acres beyond 500 meters of the urbanisable zone. For medium zones, area of cluster shall be 2.0 acres to 15 acres beyond 500 meters of the urbanisable zone and for low potential zone, the criteria shall be the same as under medium potential zone, but the maximum area of cluster shall be 10 acres.

While white, green and orange category of industrial units can come up in all the potential zones, red category industrial units can come up in medium, high-I and high-II and low potential zones.

Approach to cluster should be a minimum 18 metre wide existing road, and the internal roads of the cluster should also be a minimum 18 meter wide.

Individual industrial/ warehouse units

For hyper potential zones, it shall not be allowed within one km of urbanisable zone and shall be from 0.5 acre to maximum 5 acres. For high-I and high-II zones, it shall not be allowed within 500 metres of urbanisable zone, while for medium zone, it shall be allowed for 0.2 acres to maximum 5 acres within 500 metres of urbanisable zone, while in low potential zone, it shall be allowed from a minimum 0.2 acre up to any area outside urbanisable zone.

Approach to cluster should be minimum 15 metres wide in case of hyper potential zone, and minimum 12 metres wide for high-I and high-II, medium and low potential zones.

Sinking fund

In order to provide protection to such clusters, a ‘sinking fund’ shall be created by the Director, Town and Country Planning for future development works wherein development fee/charges from each applicant equal to external development charges for industrial use in respective zone shall be deposited.

“These charges shall be payable to Director, Town and Country Planning, Haryana either in lump sum within 30 days from the date of grant of CLU permission or the first instalment of 25 per cent shall be payable within a period of 30 days of grant of CLU permission and balance 75 per cent in 6 yearly instalments at 12.5 per cent per annum simple interest +2 per cent (delay interest),” the new policy mentions.