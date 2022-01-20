Industrial unions interact with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

VARIOUS INDUSTRIALIST unions have taken up matters including lease hold/free hold property issue with Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale. Athawale interacted with the unions’ official bearers and members in Phase-2, Industrial Area.

The members raised the matter of cases against at least 130 industries by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC).

Local industrialist Puneet Kumar Jain took up the issue of the various subsidies offered by the nearby Himachal Pradesh government, forcing migration of small-scale industries from Chandigarh to Baddi, a small industrial town in Himachal.

Jain urged the cabinet minister to take up the demands of local industrialists with the central government.