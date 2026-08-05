Industrial Plot Allotment Scam | Punjab CMO officials on radar, ED searches 11 locations; AAP: witch-hunt to target Mann

According to the ED sources, private persons used fake firms and fictitious addresses while applying for industrial plots and, in connivance with PSIEC officials, managed to secure allotments.

The Enforcement Directorate, Tuesday, conducted searches at 11 locations across Punjab as part of it’s ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the allotment and transfer of industrial plots by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC).

Although ED was yet to release an official statement about its findings from the day-long searches, sources revealed that certain high-ranking officials with their linkages in the chief minister’s office and the state government have come under scanner. The role of each individual is yet to be elaborated by the investigating agency.

Sources said that ED’s action was related to the ongoing investigations into the money laundering case against Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora. However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party termed the ED action a witch-hunt and “political vendetta” by the BJP-led union government.