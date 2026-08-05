Industrial Plot Allotment Scam | Punjab CMO officials on radar, ED searches 11 locations; AAP: witch-hunt to target Mann
Sources said that ED’s action was related to the ongoing investigations into the money laundering case against Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora. However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party termed the ED action a witch-hunt and "political vendetta" by the BJP-led union government.
The Enforcement Directorate, Tuesday, conducted searches at 11 locations across Punjab as part of it’s ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the allotment and transfer of industrial plots by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC).
Although ED was yet to release an official statement about its findings from the day-long searches, sources revealed that certain high-ranking officials with their linkages in the chief minister’s office and the state government have come under scanner. The role of each individual is yet to be elaborated by the investigating agency.
Sources said that ED’s action was related to the ongoing investigations into the money laundering case against Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora. However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party termed the ED action a witch-hunt and “political vendetta” by the BJP-led union government.
The AAP, in a late night statement, alleged that the ED was being misused to target the Punjab government after failing to find any evidence of any wrongdoing against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
“The massive public anger against the ‘ED Party’ (BJP), as witnessed during the Jantar Mantar protest, has clearly rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead of addressing the growing public outrage, the ED Party (BJP) has chosen to misuse central agencies and pursue political vendetta against its opponents,” it said.
It added that BJP-led Centre “has already deployed the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department against Punjab and CM Mann. Despite repeated investigations, they have failed to find any evidence against him. Having failed to level any credible allegation against the Chief Minister himself, the ED Party (BJP) has now resorted to targeting and maligning people associated with him.”
“This is nothing but a desperate attempt by the ED Party (BJP) to defame Punjab’s elected government through baseless allegations, without any evidence or factual basis. The ED Party (BJP) is trying to achieve through propaganda what it could not achieve through investigations. The Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns this politics of vendetta and intimidation. The people of Punjab and the country can clearly see that these actions are driven not by facts or law, but by political frustration and a desperate attempt by the ED Party (BJP) to silence those who are working honestly for the public,” the statement further said.
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The searches were conducted at premises linked to current and former PSIEC officials, property dealers and alleged benamidars [pseudo-owners]. Those searched included PSIEC executive director Bhai Sukhdeep Singh, retired chief general manager Surendra Pal Singh, retired general manager Jaswinder Singh Randhawa and retired sub-divisional engineer Savtej Singh.
The money laundering investigation stems from a Vigilance Bureau FIR registered on March 8, 2024, against PSIEC officials and private persons for allegedly conspiring with property dealers to obtain prime industrial plots in the names of relatives and associates. According to the ED sources, private persons used fake firms and fictitious addresses while applying for industrial plots and, in connivance with PSIEC officials, managed to secure allotments.
The agency is also investigating the alleged role of PSIEC officials and private persons in “diversion” and change of land use of industrial plots allotted in Ludhiana by some real estate developers and some prominent business groups. The real estate developers “diverted” the industrial plot to residential use generating “windfall” profit for themselves while causing a loss to the state exchequer, the officials said.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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